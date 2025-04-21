International Gemmological Institute shares jump 5% as Q4 profit grows 12%

Shares of International Gemmological Institute (India) hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday after the company reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit growth for the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

IGI's stock rose as much as 5 per cent during the day to hit an upper circuit of ₹370.95 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher at ₹363.9 apiece, compared to a 1.4 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 1:00 PM.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 1,050pts, Nifty above 24,180; banks, IT, financials lead Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Monday. The stock has fallen 34 per cent this year, compared to a 1.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. IGI has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,026.64 trillion

IGI Q4FY25 results: Key numbers here:

The company reported a net profit of ₹140.7 crore in the January to March quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), as compared to ₹126 crore in the same period last year. The jump in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to 304.78 crore in the quarter under review. In the third quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹278.04 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 13 per cent to ₹195.6 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of the International Gemmological Institute expanded to 64.2 per cent from 62.4 per cent earlier. IGI Q4 highlights

Revenue rose 9.6 per cent to ₹304.78 crore versus ₹278.04 crore (Y-o-Y)

Net profit rose 12 per cent to ₹140.70 crore versus ₹126.00 crore (Y-o-Y)

Ebitda up 13 per cent to ₹195.63 crore versus ₹173.47 crore (Y-o-Y)

Margin at 64.2 per cent versus 62.4 per cent (Y-o-Y)

IGI market debut details:

Shares of International Gemmological Institute made their debut on Dalal Street on December 20, 2024, with a premium of 22.30 per cent per share against the issue price of ₹417.

ALSO READ | Sensex jumps 870 pts, Nifty tops 24,100: Why stock market is rising today? About IGI: IGI IPO was available at a price band of ₹397–Rs 417 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The public offering closed with a subscription of 33.78 times by the end of the subscription period on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, as per BSE data.