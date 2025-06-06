Here's why KPI Green share price is buzzing in trade on June 6; details

KPI Green share price: KPI Green shares were in demand on Friday, June 6, 2025, with the stock climbing up to 5.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹528.85 per share.

However, by 1:55 PM, KPI Green shares were off day’s high, and were trading 1.96 per cent higher at ₹513.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 82,122.89 levels.

What led to the rally in KPI Green share price?

KPI Green Energy shares surged after its parent, KP Group, announced the signing of three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Delta Electronics India, aimed at accelerating clean energy and technology deployment.

The agreements focus on three high-impact areas including battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and next-generation solar inverters. The development has deepened the existing relationship between KP Group and Delta Electronics, providing a comprehensive framework to fast-track the rollout of renewable energy solutions in India and potentially abroad, the company said. “This collaboration is a strong testament to the trust and shared values between Delta Electronics and KP Group. This enhanced collaboration is built on shared values of sustainability, innovation, and reliability. With this 1 GW inverter partnership and extended collaboration on BESS and green hydrogen, we are committed to delivering best-in-class technology and lifecycle support. We recognise that India’s decarbonization journey depends on the convergence of technologies. Our collaboration with KP Group is a bold step to create a cleaner, smarter mobility ecosystem,” said Niranjan Nayak, MD of Delta Electronics India.

Under the BESS MoU, KP Group will spearhead the development and integration of large-scale battery storage projects, leveraging its engineering and execution capabilities, while Delta Electronics will supply advanced power electronics, energy management systems, and post-installation services such as monitoring and long-term maintenance support. In the clean mobility space, the green hydrogen and EV infrastructure MoU outlines the creation of integrated hydrogen refueling stations and EV charging hubs powered by renewable energy. Under this MoU, KP Group will take charge of infrastructure development, while Delta Electronics will provide the core technologies, including EV chargers, hydrogen compression systems, and real-time energy management software. The collaboration will also involve training personnel for the safe and efficient operation of these stations.

The third MoU pertains to Delta Electronics supplying approximately 1 GW of advanced solar inverters to KP Group over the next year. These inverters will be integrated into KP’s upcoming solar projects and are designed for high efficiency, grid stability, and compatibility with hybrid energy systems that combine solar and battery storage. Delta Electronics will also provide ongoing technical support and collaborate on technology workshops to keep the systems aligned with emerging innovations. Faruk Patel, CMD of KP Group, said, “Our partnership is not just about products—it’s about co-creating solutions that empower India’s energy independence. Whether it is solar, storage, or hydrogen, we believe our combined strengths can build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.”

About KP Group KP Group, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, is among India’s leading renewable energy conglomerates. Founded in 1994 by Faruk G Patel, the Group operates through its three listed entities—KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering Ltd. (KPGEL). Collectively, it has developed over 5.75 GW of solar, wind, and hybrid energy assets and continues to expand its Independent Power Producer (IPP) footprint across India. With fully integrated capabilities in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), renewable-focused manufacturing, project development, and asset management, KP Group offers end-to-end solutions across the clean energy value chain. The Group is also at the forefront of emerging green technologies, actively investing in battery energy storage systems (BESS), developing green hydrogen production facilities, and preparing for offshore wind projects.