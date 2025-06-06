Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia-pacific markets rise; RBI MPC decision eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 6, 2025: Around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 19 points lower at 24,843, indicating a flat to negative start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 6, 2025: Benchmark indices are likely to take direction from a mix of key triggers on the final trading day of the week, including the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, renewed trade talks between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, institutional flows, and mixed global cues.
As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares to announce the outcome of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, market participants will be closely watching not just the decision on interest rates, but also the central bank's tone and forward guidance amid evolving growth and inflation dynamics. Catch RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Updates LIVE
The six-member MPC has already delivered back-to-back 25 basis point cuts in its February and April meetings, signaling a shift toward a more accommodative stance to support economic growth.
With inflation currently within the RBI’s comfort zone and growth still showing signs of softness, expectations are high for another 25 basis point rate cut in the June review. READ MORE
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were higher as investors reacted to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which rekindled hopes of easing trade tensions between the two countries.
The two leaders spoke on Thursday in a 90-minute conversation focused “almost entirely” on trade. Trump described the call as “very good” and said it led to a “very positive conclusion for both countries,” according to a post on his Truth Social platform. Both sides agreed that their officials would meet soon to continue trade negotiations.
Last checked, Nikkei rose 0.31 per cent, while Topix advanced 0.45 per cent. Kospi rose 1.49 per cent, and ASX200 popped 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures were steady ahead of a closely watched jobs report that could provide fresh insights into the state of the American economy.
Overnight on Wall Street, the major US indices closed lower, weighed down by a decline in Tesla shares. The S&P 500 slipped 0.53 per cent, while the Nasdaq fell 0.83 per cent. The Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.
Besides, the ECB lowered the marginal lending rate by 25bps to 2.4 per cent in its June 2025 meeting, the lowest level since late 2022 and in line with expectations.
Apart from RBI MPC decision, India’s forex data, US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls data and Euroarea’s GDP Growth Rate 3rd estimate for Q1, will be eyed ALSO READ | Foreign investment in Indian corporate bonds hits 10-year high in May
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹208.47 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹2,382.40 crore on June 5.
IPO today
3B Films IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while Ganga Bath IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of its subscription.
Commodity corner
Oil prices recovered from Wednesday’s dip, buoyed by the news of renewed diplomatic engagement between the world’s two largest economies. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the call between Trump and Xi took place at the request of the US, though further details were not disclosed.
Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to close at $65.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 52 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at $63.37 per barrel. The renewed trade dialogue helped lift sentiment in energy markets, easing concerns over demand uncertainty.
Gold prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Thursday as investor appetite for safe-haven assets waned following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which paved the way for renewed trade negotiations. Meanwhile, silver surged past a major technical milestone, hitting its highest level in over a decade.
Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $3,347.79 per ounce, reversing earlier gains of 0.6 per cent. US gold futures also declined, settling 0.8 per cent lower at $3,371.60. In contrast, silver broke through the key $35 level, climbing to a 13-year high amid broader optimism in the metals market.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investment in Indian corporate bonds hits 10-year high in May
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investment in bonds issued by Indian corporates touched a 10-year high in May at ₹20,996 crore, driven by $3.35 billion fundraise by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which saw infusion from Deutsche Bank, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Davidson Kempner, and Cerberus Capital, among others. The SP group sold three-year bonds, offering 19.75 per cent yield compounded annually and payable at maturity.
According to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), in May, net foreign investment in bonds of Indian corporates stood at ₹20,966 crore, compared to an outflow of ₹8,879 crore in April. Back in January 2015, foreign investment in corporate bonds had touched ₹21,660 crore.
In 2024-25 (FY25), foreign investment in bonds issued by Indian corporates stood at ₹12,382 crore while in FY24, it was just ₹4,511 crore. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty trading strategy, June 6: Use 'Short Strangle' strategy to capitalise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Recommended strategy
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 12-Jun-2025
Strike Prices: Sell 24,000 Put and Sell 25,500 Call
Net Premium Inflow: 33.55 points
Stop Loss: 65
Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:
-- Nifty is consolidating within a defined range of 24,500–25,100, despite being in a broader uptrend.
-- Broader markets have outperformed Nifty in recent weeks, indicating potential for a near-term cool-off phase outside the index. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The last fortnight of May saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inject ₹6,989 crore into the domestic equities, driven by optimism around the India-Pakistan ceasefire, hopes of a potential United States (US) trade deal and a surge in block deals.
According to the data from Prime Infobase, FPIs invested ₹7,052 crore in telecom, mostly due to the rising subscriber base, and potential tariff hikes.
Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore, respectively. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Margins likely to improve for city gas distribution majors on price cuts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Margins for city gas distribution (CGD) players are expected to improve, with the administered pricing mechanism (APM) prices reduced due to a decline in crude oil prices. The upside is partly offset by lower APM allocation since replacement New Well Gas (NWG) costs 20 per cent more.
LNG prices may remain muted over the next 3-4 years due to new LNG capacity and bearish crude oil trends. This implies sustained margin improvement for CGDs, with blended gas costs at $9.7–10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) over FY26–FY28. Downside risks include further cuts in APM allocations and rapid electric vehicle (EV) rollouts. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance ministry officials on Thursday met with analysts from Moody’s Ratings making its case for a ratings, upgrade on the back of macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence and benign inflation, official sources said. The meeting comes almost a week after India announced its provisional GDP numbers showing a rebound in the growth numbers with the four-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in the January-March period of 2024-25 (FY25).
While the discussions with the ratings agency come in the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan conflict and global trade tensions, Moody’s Ratings had recently said that India is better positioned than many other emerging markets to deal with US tariffs and global trade disruptions, due to robust internal growth drivers, a sizable domestic economy and a low dependence on goods trade. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump speaks with Xi, will resume talks between U.S. and China over tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call on Thursday, agreeing to resume high-level negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.
Trump described the 90-minute conversation as “very good,” noting that it focused “almost entirely” on trade matters. He later posted on Truth Social that the call ended with “a very positive conclusion for both countries.”
Representing the US in the upcoming talks will be Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
The two sides last met in May in Geneva, where they reached a temporary agreement to ease retaliatory tariffs. However, tensions remain, with the Trump administration accusing Beijing of dragging its feet on a commitment made during the Geneva talks to expand rare earth exports to the US.
Source: CNBC
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is seeking a binding commitment from the United States (US) on pre-April 2 tariff levels for labour-intensive sectors as part of an early tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). This would involve doing away with the universal 10 per cent tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration.
“Since our labour-intensive exports face an additional 10 per cent tariff after April 2, while original tariffs were largely in low single digits, a commitment by the US to revert to its original tariff schedule would give us a competitive edge over other countries,” said a government official, requesting anonymity. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's June MPC review: Terminal rate and policy tone to be in view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set to announce on Friday the review of the June meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC), what will be watched are the tone of the policy and if there is any indication how much the central bank will reduce interest rates further, given the current growth-inflation dynamics.
The six-member panel reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points each in the two previous policy review meetings, in February and April.
It is expected that the panel will cut the rate by another 25 basis points. READ MORE
7:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
-- Nikkei up 0.52 per cent
-- ASX 200 rises 0.03 per cent
-- Kospi up 1.49 per cent
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower
-- Nasdaq down 0.83 per cent
-- Dow Jones slipped 0.25 per cent
-- S&P 500 fell 0.53 per cent
6:58 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
