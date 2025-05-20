Why did Redington share hit all-time high on May 20? check reasons here

Redington share price: Redington shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 9.47 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of Rs 306.85 per share.

However, by 12:00 noon, Redington shares were off record highs, and were trading 2.23 per cent higher at 286.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 81,763.65 level.

What sparked the rally in Redington share price?

Redington share price rallied after the company posted a strong set of results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s profit rose 104.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 666 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 326 crore in Q4FY24.

Redington’s revenue climbed 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,439.7 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from Rs 22,433.4 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 30 per cent annually to Rs 596.9 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 459.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Also Read

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 2.26 per cent in the March quarter of FY25, from 2.05 per cent in the March quarter of FY24.

The company’s performance was driven by broad-based growth across markets. India grew 26% YoY, while UAE grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4. Saudi Arabia showed promising growth indicators, and momentum was sustained in Africa. These results stem from continued investments in improving go-to-market capabilities, stronger brand partnerships, an expanded solution portfolio, and agile innovations in business models, Redington said, in a press release.

“Building on the momentum from Q3, our Q4 results reaffirm Redington’s commitment to profitable growth and market leadership. This year, we’ve achieved stable growth across all business units and geographies. Our focus on strategic markets, both established and emerging, has delivered sustainable results,” said V S Hariharan, group CEO, Redington Ltd.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today “While technology distribution remains our core, our Cloud business has grown over 40 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by increasing adoption of subscription and consumption models. We continue to strengthen our positioning with brands through our focus on software, services, and professional capabilities, especially around AI-enabled solutions. These results reflect our agility and our strategic readiness to lead in the next wave of digital transformation,” Hariharan added.

Redington dividend

The Board of Directors of Redington has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.80 per equity share, equivalent to 39.5 per cent of consolidated profits without divestment gains, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

About Redington

Redington Limited, a Fortune India 500 company and a leading technology solutions provider, drives digital transformation by bridging the gap between innovation and adoption.

Operating in over 40 markets with a network of over 70,000 channel partners and more than 450 brand associations, Redington delivers comprehensive distribution solutions across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors.

With a strong focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, Redington is a trusted global distributor of cutting-edge products, services, and solutions.