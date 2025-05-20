Gujarat Gas shares rise 6% after Q4 profit jump; key highlights here

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent in Tuesday's intraday session, after it reported a 29 per cent sequential jump in its profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

Gujarat Gas stock rose as much as 5.96 per cent during the day to ₹495 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.05 per cent higher at ₹466 apiece, compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:25 AM.

Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Shares of the company snapped three day fall on Tuesday and have recovered over 25 per cent from their March lows. The counter has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Gujarat Gas has a total market capitalisation of ₹31,906.88 crore, according to BSE data.

Gujarat Gas Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 29.87 per cent to ₹287 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹222 crore during the third quarter of FY25. Revenue from operations declined 1 per cent to ₹4,102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹4,152 crore during the December quarter.

The company’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 19 per cent sequentially to ₹450 crore from ₹379 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 11 per cent, up from 9.1 per cent in the December quarter.

Industrial sales volumes dropped to 5.03 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to 5.80 mmscmd in the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, Domestic sales volumes increased to 0.89 mmscmd from 0.85 mmscmd.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25, which will be paid subject to the approval of shareholders in the annual general meeting.

About Gujarat Gas

The company is India's largest city gas distribution player with presence spread across 44 districts in the State of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Thane GA which includes Palghar district of Maharashtra. The company has around 39370 km of natural gas pipeline network. It has 808 CNG stations with over 21 lakhs households and over 4390 industrial customers.