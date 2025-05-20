Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

Zydus Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, NHPC, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will be among 146 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 20. These companies will also announce their performance report for the full financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Dixon Technologies, Hindalco Industries, and NHPC will also be releasing their quarterly and annual performance reports today, along with Aster DM Healthcare, Whirlpool of India, Gland Pharma, United Spirits, and EIH.
Market overview May 20
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed lower on Monday, May 19, due to profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex declined by 271.17 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 82,059.42. Leading laggards included Eternal (down 3 per cent), Infosys (down 1.95 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.20 per cent), Tech Mahindra (down 1.19 per cent), and Asian Paints (down 0.98 per cent).
Investors are now focused on corporate earnings, as the market has turned stock-specific in the absence of strong broader cues. Borana Weaves’ mainline IPO opens today, aiming to raise ₹144.89 crore.
As of 7:55 am on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty futures were up 103 points at 25,080.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 20
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd.
- Apex Capital and Finance Ltd.
- Arvind SmartSpaces Limited
- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
- Automotive Axles Ltd.
- Azad India Mobility Ltd.
- BLB Ltd.
- Bajaj Global Finance Ltd.
- Bampsl Securities Ltd.
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd.
- Betala Global Securities Ltd.
- Bhagyanagar India Ltd.
- Black Rose Industries Ltd.
- Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd.
- Chemcrux Enterprises Limited
- Classic Electricals Ltd.
- Comfort Intech Ltd.
- Continental Petroleums Ltd.
- Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.
- Cosmo First Ltd.
- Danube Industries Ltd.
- Dev Labtech Venture Ltd.
- Dhunseri Investments Ltd.
- Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
- Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.
- Dynavision Ltd.
- EIH Ltd.
- Easy Fincorp Ltd.
- Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd.
- Electronics Mart India Ltd.
- Electrotherm (India) Ltd.
- Emami Paper Mills Ltd.
- Epuja Spiritech Ltd.
- Facor Alloys Ltd.
- Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd.
- Fineotex Chemical Ltd.
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
- GTT Data Solutions Ltd.
- Gabriel India Ltd.
- Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Gland Pharma Ltd.
- Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd.
- Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.
- Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd.
- Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd.
- Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
- Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd.
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- HT Media Ltd.
- Hawa Engineers Ltd.
- Hemo Organic Ltd.
- Heubach Colorants India Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Hindustan Appliances Ltd.
- Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
- ISF Ltd.
- Indo National Ltd.
- Indo Tech Transformers Ltd.
- Indong Tea Company Ltd.
- Infra Industries Ltd.
- J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- Jackson Investments Ltd.
- Jamshri Realty Ltd.
- Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd.
- Jasch Industries Ltd.
- Jayabharat Credit Ltd.
- Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.
- Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.
- Kaycee Industries Ltd.
- Khadim India Ltd.
- Kirloskar Industries Ltd.
- Kkalpana Plastick Ltd.
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd.
- Kuantum Papers Ltd.
- Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
- Likhami Consulting Ltd.
- Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.
- Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.
- Man Infraconstruction Ltd.
- Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.
- Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
- Mid India Industries Ltd.
- Mirc Electronics Ltd.
- Music Broadcast Ltd.
- NHPC Ltd.
- Netlink Solutions India Ltd.
- Oceanic Foods Ltd.
- OnMobile Global Ltd.
- Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.
- Panchmahal Steel Ltd.
- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.
- Pearl Global Industries Ltd.
- Peoples Investments Ltd.
- Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd.
- Poddar Pigments Ltd.
- Popular Estate Management Ltd.
- Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.
- RJ Shah & Company Ltd.
- RMC Switchgears Ltd.
- Race Eco Chain Ltd.
- Raj Television Network Ltd.
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd.
- Rajnish Retail Ltd.
- Religare Enterprises Ltd.
- Rishi Laser Ltd.
- Roopshri Resorts Ltd.
- SP Capital Financing Ltd.
- Saianand Commercial Ltd.
- Sanghvi Movers Ltd.
- Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.
- Seasons Textiles Ltd.
- Sequent Scientific Ltd.
- Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd.
- Shoora Designs Ltd.
- Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.
- Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.
- Simplex Mills Company Ltd.
- Simplex Papers Ltd.
- Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.
- Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd.
- Solar Industries India Ltd.
- Standard Industries Ltd.
- Starlineps Enterprises Ltd.
- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd.
- Suyog Telematics Ltd.
- Talbros Engineering Ltd.
- Themis Medicare Ltd.
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Transchem Ltd.
- Trescon Ltd.
- United Spirits Ltd.
- Updater Services Ltd.
- VJTF Eduservices Ltd.
- Valiant Laboratories Ltd.
- Vega Jewellers Ltd.
- Warren Tea Ltd.
- Welcast Steels Ltd.
- Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd.
- Whirlpool of India Ltd.
- Yash Highvoltage Ltd.
- Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.
- Zim Laboratories Ltd.
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.