TVS Motor share price surges 8% in 2 days on strong Jan sales, outlook

TVS Motor share price: Two wheeler (2W) maker Two wheeler (2W) maker TVS Motor Company shares have jumped 7.74 per cent in two days. The uptick was driven by strong sales data for January 2025, healthy Q3 results , and a recovery in rural demand, analysts noted.

TVS Motor share hit an intraday high of Rs 2,647.70 on BSE, climbing 3.52 per cent today.

In January 2025, the company recorded sales of 397,623 units, a 17 per cent increase compared to January 2024. The two-wheeler segment saw a strong 18 per cent growth, with domestic two-wheeler sales up 10 per cent. Scooters led the charge with a 29 per cent jump, and electric vehicle (EV) sales grew 55 per cent.

TVS Motor's exports were also robust, increasing 46 per cent in January 2025, with two-wheeler exports rising 52 per cent. The three-wheeler segment saw a modest 4 per cent growth.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki rallies 12% in 3 days in weak market on healthy outlook “TVS Motor 2W volumes have grown above est. by 8 per cent to 388k units (est. 357k units), reflecting an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The key growth driver was the scooter segment (+29 per cent Y-o-Y), driven by healthy demand for the new Jupiter model,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

That apart, in Q3FY25, TVS reported a 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit, reaching Rs 618.5 crore, up from Rs 593.4 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue also grew by 10.3 per cent to Rs 9,097.1 crore. Operationally, the company’s Ebitda rose 17 per cent to Rs 1,081.5 crore, pushing its Ebitda margin to a record 11.9 per cent, up 70bps from the previous year.

Ambrish Baliga, independent analyst, highlighted that rural growth is on the rise and post-Budget, consumption stocks—especially in the auto sector—will see increased demand, particularly for two-wheelers.

InCred Equities analysts, too, expect higher demand for two-wheelers and entry-level cars after income tax cuts, boosting disposable income.

ALSO READ: Eicher Motors pops 3%, hits record high on strong Jan sales, robust outlook However, Motilal Oswal noted that while several OEMs reported healthy wholesale growth in January, it was likely due to normalising dealer inventories, as retail demand has not yet picked up in all segments. They believe the recent Budget will support auto demand revival in FY26E.

TVS Motor target price

Post Q3 results, analysts remained positive on TVS Motor. Emkay maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,800, citing strong positioning in high-growth categories. Nuvama, with ‘Buy’ call, projected strong growth with a target of Rs 3,100, supported by market share gains and an aggressive EV strategy.

Moreover, reports suggested Macquarie maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target of Rs 2,857, while JPMorgan maintained ‘Overweight’ rating with a target of Rs 3,130.