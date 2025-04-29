Here's why this civil construction stock climbed 5% in trade on April 29

H G Infra Engineering share price today: Shares of civil construction company HG Infra Engineering were ruling higher in the bourses on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The company’s share price climbed 5.47 per cent to ₹1,145 during intra-day deals on Tuesday.

The upward movement in the HG Infra share price followed the company’s announcement that H G Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5 Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the provisional certificate for a project worth ₹1,492.11 crore.

According to the exchange filing, the project involved the development of a six-lane Kaliagura–Baunsaguar section of NH-130-CD Road from km 249+000 to km 293+000 under the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the state of Odisha, on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package OD-5).

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE HERE “The provisional certificate dated April 25, 2025, has been issued by the Independent Engineer and received by the company on April 28, 2025. The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on January 4, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

About H G Infra Engineering

Established in 2003, H G Infra Engineering (HGIEL) is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. H.G. Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects.

H G Infra Engineering share price history

HG Infra Engineering’s share price has declined nearly 27 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 2.5 per cent during the same period.

HG Infra Engineering shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹1,879.90 on the NSE on July 16, 2024, while they slipped to their 52-week low of ₹928.55 on March 3, 2025.