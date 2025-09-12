HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

HFCL shares rose 4.3 per cent on Friday and logged an intra-day high at ₹73.36 per share on BSE. At 10:59 AM, HFCL’s share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹71.93 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 81,800.38.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,377.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹171 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹68.58.

Why were HFCL shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the State Investment Promotion Board approved acquiring 1000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh for setting up defence manufacturing facilities.

ALSO READ: Infosys gains on biggest-ever buyback plan; Mcap up ₹40,000-cr in 5 days "We are pleased to inform you that the Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, vide G.O. no. Ms. No 154 dated September 06, 2025, received by us today, has informed that the proposal of the Company for allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Madakasira Mandal, Sri Sathya Sai District, has been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, for the purpose of setting up a defence manufacturing facilities," the filing read. In Phase I, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIICL), an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, will allot 329 acres of land. In Phase II, an additional 671 acres of land will be allotted by APIICL.

ALSO READ: Apollo Micro, GRSE, Paras rally up to 8%; what's driving defence stocks? The proposed facilities will include the manufacturing of Artillery Ammunition Shells, TNT filling, and MultiMode Hand Grenades (MMHG), among other defence products. This allotment of land aligns with the company's strategic growth objectives and will enable further expansion of its footprint in the Defence sector. That apart, on September 7, 2025, the company secured export orders worth Rs 358.38 crore from an overseas customer for the supply of optical fiber cables through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary. The total value of the contract is USD 40.65 million (approximately Rs 358.38 crore), and it is scheduled to be executed in April 2026.