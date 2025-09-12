Home / Markets / News / HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

The buying on the counter came after the State Investment Promotion Board approved acquiring 1000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh for setting up defence manufacturing facilities

HFCL logo
HFCL shares Price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HFCL shares rose 4.3 per cent on Friday and logged an intra-day high at ₹73.36 per share on BSE. At 10:59 AM, HFCL’s share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹71.93 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 81,800.38.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,377.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹171 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹68.58.

Why were HFCL shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the State Investment Promotion Board approved acquiring 1000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh for setting up defence manufacturing facilities.
 
“We are pleased to inform you that the Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, vide G.O. no. Ms. No 154 dated September 06, 2025, received by us today, has informed that the proposal of the Company for allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Madakasira Mandal, Sri Sathya Sai District, has been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, for the purpose of setting up a defence manufacturing facilities,” the filing read.  
 
In Phase I, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIICL), an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, will allot 329 acres of land. In Phase II, an additional 671 acres of land will be allotted by APIICL.
 
The proposed facilities will include the manufacturing of Artillery Ammunition Shells, TNT filling, and MultiMode Hand Grenades (MMHG), among other defence products. This allotment of land aligns with the company’s strategic growth objectives and will enable further expansion of its footprint in the Defence sector. 
 
That apart, on September 7, 2025, the company secured export orders worth Rs 358.38 crore from an overseas customer for the supply of optical fiber cables through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary.
 
The total value of the contract is USD 40.65 million (approximately Rs 358.38 crore), and it is scheduled to be executed in April 2026.
 
HFCL Limited is an Indian technology company that manufactures and supplies high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables, and also provides digital network solutions for telcos, enterprises, and governments. The company has a strong focus on innovation, supported by its R&D centers and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty set for best gain in 10 weeks; Sensex up 300 pts; FMCG, PSU banks drag

RailTel Corp shares rise 4% on order wins worth ₹103-crore; details here

Apollo Micro, GRSE, Paras rally up to 8%; what's driving defence stocks?

Amazon expands QCom to Mumbai: Is it a threat to Eternal, Swiggy?

Breakout stocks: SBI, Tata Chem, 3 others can rally up to 24%, hint charts

Topics :HFCLBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story