RailTel Corp shares rise 4% on order wins worth ₹103-crore; details here

RailTel Corp shares rose 4 per cent after it landed orders worth over ₹103 crore from Panvel, Nashik civic bodies

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. gained over 4 per cent on Friday after it landed orders worth over ₹103 crore from Panvel, Nashik civic bodies. 
 
The telecom services provider's stock rose as much as 4.33 per cent during the day to ₹379.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 9 this year. The RailTel Corporation stock pared gains to trade 2.2 per cent higher at ₹371.5 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since July 30 and currently trade at 3.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 8.2 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RailTel Corp has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,914.84 crore.

RailTel Corp bags orders worth over ₹103 crore

The company secured work orders worth a combined ₹103.46 crore from Panvel Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.
 
The order from Panvel Municipal Corporation, valued at ₹32.51 crore (including tax), is for supplying, installing, and providing services for connectivity through SD-WAN-based internet lease line or MPLS line at various locations under the Panvel Safe City Project. The project is to be executed by March 19, 2031.
 
Separately, the company received a ₹70.95 crore (excluding tax) order from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. for the supply, laying, installation, testing, and commissioning of the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar city network backbone, along with operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.
 
Both projects are domestic in nature and fall under the implementation of smart and safe city initiatives.

RailTel Corp other order wins

On Tuesday, the stock soared 6 per cent after the company won five contracts worth a combined ₹713 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).
 
Last month, the company received a work order worth ₹35 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the SDC project. Besides, on August 5, 2025, the company received another work order from the Airports Authority of India for Telecom - MPLS amounting to ₹18,57,11,821 (Including Tax).
 
RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country. 
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

