HFCL shares rise 5% on launching QIP at floor price of ₹65.84 per share

HFCL shares gained 4.9 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹67.13 per share. The stock was in demand after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company’s QIP opened on December 22, 2025, at a floor price of ₹65.84 per share.

At 12:43 PM, HFCL’s share price was trading 4.4 per cent higher at ₹66.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 85,514.31.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,637.05 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹116.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹63.45.

"Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed on September 15, 2025, the Company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the Issue,” the filing read. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Arihant Capital Markets expects the company to raise ₹500-600 crore through QIP. The funds will be utilised for: Expansion of OFC manufacturing facilities in Goa and Hyderabad, enhancement of telecom equipment and defence electronics manufacturing capabilities, research and development (R&D) initiatives, including new technology acquisitions and debt repayments, working capital funding, and general corporate purposes.

Outlook on HFCL Arihant Capital Markets believes HFCL’s revenue will grow 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY26E, backed by a strong order book of ₹9,891 crore. The company is expanding high fiber count cables capacity to 19mn fkm/annum, and overall capacity is expected to reach 42.36mn by Jun-26. The optical fiber cables (OFC) prices witnessed an uptick to ₹950/f.km (earlier ₹850/f.km) and demand environment remains strong for the next 3-5 years. The company got a 1,000-acre land allotment for a defence facility can be a multi-fold opportunity going forward. Defence revenue is expected to be ₹200 crore in FY26E and ₹500 crore in FY27E, supported by order book, large-scale programs like BMP-2 vehicle upgrade. Exports remain promising, and ₹650 crore orders are executable by Apr-26. The high-value passive connectivity solutions for data centers and the commencement of high-margin operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts are additional growth drivers.