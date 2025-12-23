Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% on ₹327-crore order win; details here

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. rose over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the company received a letter of award for the supply of 12,883 off-grid DC solar pumping systems worth ₹327.62 crore.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 30 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shakti Pumps has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,167.23 crore.

Shakti Pumps bags an order win

Shakti Pumps said it has received a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.for the supply of 12,883 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra.

The order, awarded under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and PM-KUSUM B scheme, covers pumps of 3 horsepower, 5 horsepower and 7.5 horsepower capacities, it said in an exchange filing. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the systems.

The total value of the contract stands at ₹327.62 crore, excluding goods and services tax, and ₹356.77 crore, including goods and services tax. The project is to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order.