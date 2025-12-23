Lenskart shares jump 5% on plans to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Marco Optical (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Shares of the company have risen about 19 per cent since listing last month. So far this month, the shares are up 17 per cent, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. Lenskart has a total market capitalisation of ₹83,395.21 crore.

Lenskart to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenskart, has approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Marco Optical (Thailand) Co., Ltd., also known as Sunrise Thailand, the company said on Monday.

The board of Lenskart Singapore approved the transaction on December 22, 2025, under which it will acquire 250,000 ordinary shares from Matt Optical, an existing investor in Sunrise Thailand. Following the acquisition, Sunrise Thailand will operate as a joint venture, with Lenskart Singapore and Matt Optical each holding 50 per cent of the issued share capital.