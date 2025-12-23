Home / Markets / News / Lenskart shares jump 5% on plans to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Lenskart shares jump 5% on plans to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Lenskart Solutions shares rose on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Marco Optical

Lenskart
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Marco Optical (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
 
The eyewear company's stock rose as much as 5.5 per cent during the day to ₹492.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 19 this year. The Lenskart Solutions stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹479 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:03 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen about 19 per cent since listing last month. So far this month, the shares are up 17 per cent, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. Lenskart has a total market capitalisation of ₹83,395.21 crore.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Lenskart to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenskart, has approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Marco Optical (Thailand) Co., Ltd., also known as Sunrise Thailand, the company said on Monday.
 
The board of Lenskart Singapore approved the transaction on December 22, 2025, under which it will acquire 250,000 ordinary shares from Matt Optical, an existing investor in Sunrise Thailand. Following the acquisition, Sunrise Thailand will operate as a joint venture, with Lenskart Singapore and Matt Optical each holding 50 per cent of the issued share capital.
 
The total investment commitment for the transaction is THB 168.75 million, equivalent to about $5 million, based on the average exchange rate for calendar year 2025. This includes the purchase consideration for the shares, with the remaining amount to be infused as a loan that may be convertible into equity at a later date. Sunrise Thailand is engaged in activities including the manufacturing and trading of optical products such as lenses, frames and optical equipment.   ALSO READ | Lloyds Enterprises falls over 4 per cent; co to restructure realty business

Lenskart Q2 recap

Lenskart posted a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹103.5 crore, up from ₹86.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 21 per cent from a year earlier to ₹2,096 crore, compared with ₹1,735.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue in the prior quarter totalled ₹1,894.5 crore.
 
Lenskart’s consolidated segment data shows India remained the company’s primary growth engine, generating ₹1,230.6 crore in revenue for the September quarter, up from ₹1,169.2 crore in the June quarter and ₹1,088.8 crore a year earlier.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyLenskartS&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

