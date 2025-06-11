HFTs move to GIFT City to cut stamp duty costs, eye Sebi IFSC push

While most high-frequency traders (HFTs) prefer to set up shop close to exchanges to benefit from lower latency, a few are now willing to sacrifice proximity to save on operational costs.

Two HFTs have established offices in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) IFSC, and many more are expected to follow suit.

These firms, which deploy algorithmic and quantitative strategies, will remain regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and continue trading on domestic exchanges. According to industry experts, the shift to GIFT City is largely driven by the potential to save significantly on stamp duty incurred on broking transactions.

Given the high volume of trades executed by HFTs, transaction costs tend to rise substantially. With stamp duty refunds available, the savings can run into crores, explained one expert. Legal and tax professionals said that a scheme under the Gujarat government’s policy has incentivised this move. Under the scheme, 100 per cent of the stamp duty paid on share broking transactions is refunded to eligible brokers. Although the stamp duty and tax benefits were notified nearly five years ago, they are only now gaining attention from HFTs. ALSO READ: IOCL withdraws five-year bond issuance over higher-than-expected yield “Earlier, there were certain gaps in the process that created uncertainty around the refund. Over the last one and a half years, the process has been streamlined. It takes time for global institutions to formalise a new setup. Some have now begun discussions,” said a tax expert.

Jump Trading and Tower Research are among the firms that have recently set up offices in GIFT City. While Jump already operates an office in Mumbai, Tower’s first Indian office was in Gurugram, Haryana. Both firms established their GIFT City presence within the past year, according to experts. Emailed queries to both firms remained unanswered at the time of publication. Sources said several HFTs have shown interest and are evaluating the opportunity based on a cost–benefit analysis of setting up in the financial hub. “The Government of Gujarat, through multiple notifications and circulars, has introduced a stamp duty refund incentive to encourage share brokers to establish and operate registered offices in GIFT City. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop GIFT City as a premier international financial services hub by reducing transaction costs and making it attractive for stockbroking activity,” said Suresh Swamy, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co.