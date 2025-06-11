Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IOCL withdraws five-year bond issuance over higher-than-expected yield

IOCL withdraws five-year bond issuance over higher-than-expected yield

Indian Oil Corporation withdraws Rs 3,000 crore bond offer as yield crosses expected levels, despite strong demand and competitive pricing post-policy announcement

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) withdrew its five-year bond issuance on Wednesday due to higher-than-expected yields, said a market participant. The company was likely anticipating lower yield levels following the initial rally in short-term bonds on the monetary policy announcement day, they added.
 
“They were getting good rates, but they still chose to withdraw—maybe because the rates were not up to their expectations,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There can’t be any other reason to withdraw,” he added.
 
Market participants said IOCL had the option to retain ₹3,000 crore at a yield of 6.51 per cent from the total bid book of ₹9,800 crore. The company managed to attract competitive pricing—about 50 basis points above the corresponding government security on an annualised basis.
 
 
“IOC was likely expecting finer levels post-policy, especially after the initial rally on the policy day. However, yields reversed direction shortly thereafter. Despite this, they managed to secure attractive pricing—roughly a 50 bps spread over the corresponding G-sec on an annualised basis,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.
 
On the other hand, REC raised ₹3,000 crore through a 21-month issuance at a cut-off yield of 6.37 per cent, and ₹1,922.50 crore via a four-year issuance at 6.70 per cent.

The short end—particularly up to the five-year segment—had performed best across both SLR and non-SLR (corporate bond) categories following the monetary policy review outcome on Friday, mainly due to lower funding costs. These instruments are typically bought for interest income rather than capital gains.
 
The yield on three-year and five-year government bonds fell by five basis points each on Friday; however, they gave up those gains on Monday as traders booked profits.
 
Market participants said shorter-tenure bonds are expected to outperform longer-tenure bonds in the near term.

IOCL Bonds

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

