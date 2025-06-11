Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asian markets gain; US May CPI eyed
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asian markets gain; US May CPI eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, June 11, 2025: At 8:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 21 points higher at 25,181.5, indicating a flat to positive start for the markets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
share market stock market trading

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The benchmark indices continued to experience narrow range activity. The Nifty ended one point higher, while the Sensex dropped by 50 points. Among the sectors, the IT, Defence, and Media indices gained over 1 per cent, whereas the Realty index was the biggest loser, declining by 1 per cent.
 
-- Technically, the market has shown a narrow range pattern over the past two days. Key support levels for traders are 25,000 and 25,050, while the resistance zone for bulls lies at 25,150 and 25,200. We believe that as long as the market trades between 25,000 and 25,200, range-bound conditions are likely to persist.
 
-- A successful breakout above 25,200 could push the market up to 25,400 and 25,500. Conversely, if the market falls below 25,000, selling pressure is expected to increase. Should it drop below this level, the market may retest the levels of 24,850 to 24,775.
 
-- The strategy should be to take a long trade if it falls back to 24,850/24,800. Keep a stop loss at 24700 for the same.  On the higher side, expect short covering above 25200, however, in that case we need to keep a stop loss at 25,000 for the same. However, a close below 25,000 would be negative in the short term.
 
-- For Bank Nifty, it may consolidate before heading towards 58,000. Buying is advisable around 56,200-56,100 with a stop at 55,900.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
 
-- Market is likely to continue in the consolidation range with a slight upward bias. A clear breakout above Nifty 25100 level, and sustaining above this level, will need sustained  large buying.

-- This can happen on positive news regarding a US-China trade deal. Reports of both countries reaching an agreement to implement the Geneva consensus are positive. China is playing their ‘rare earth minerals card’ effectively.

-- How this trade deal between the two global economic giants develops remains to be seen.

-- In the near-term the market will respond to news regarding the trade negotiations. If there is a clear agreement the market will respond positively and there is a high probability of Nifty breaking above 25100 and remaining above this level.

-- Liquidity will support a mild rally. But a strong rally needs earnings support. There are no indications yet about a strong recovery in earnings. This will cap any short-term rally in the market.

Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura bets on HDFC AMC, NAM amid strong AUM, operating profit growth hopes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan-based brokerage firm Nomura has reiterated its bullish stance on HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), citing robust growth in assets under management (AUM) and healthy operating profit.
 
“We prefer HDFC AMC (HDFC AMC IN, Buy) and NAM (NAM IN, Buy), due to their strong AUM and operating profit growth outlook,” said Ankit Bihani and Parth Desai, research analysts at Nomura, in a note dated June 10.
 
Nomura has retained its target prices for both stocks—₹4,272 for HDFC AMC and ₹624 for NAM India.
 
Notably, Over the past month, shares of HDFC AMC and NAM have rallied 13 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, BSE data showed. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- The S&P 500 is holding firm above the 6,000 mark and inching towards its record high of 6,144.15, while bullish sentiment is also seen in Indian markets as India VIX dips to 13.98 and FIIs net bought ₹2,302 crore.

-- Though Nifty looks set to rise, fresh highs may be delayed as investors await clarity on US-China trade talks, tariff deals with India, Japan and South Korea, and key US inflation data due this week.

-- Technically, Nifty faces resistance at 24,300 with major hurdles at 26,277.35, and support at 24,907/24,671. Stock-specific action saw gains in Tata Power, Jindal Saw, and United Spirits, while Swiggy and Eternal slipped.

-- Nifty IT index extended its rally with strong performances by Oracle Financial, LTTS, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, and Persistent.

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's state oil refiners may order tankers worth $600 mn for domestic use

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s state-run refiners are planning to order 10 domestically-built vessels to transport fuels around the country as the government pushes ahead with its ambition to expand the shipbuilding industry.
 
Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. plan to jointly issue a tender later this year for the medium-range tankers, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t yet public. The proposal could be valued at as much as $600 million, and will require delivery to start by 2028, they said. READ MORE
 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,570 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,570.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,720. READ MORE
 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, China reach agreement to ease export curbs, keep tariff truce alive

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US and Chinese officials said on Tuesday they had agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and remove China's export restrictions on rare earths while offering little sign of a durable resolution to longstanding trade differences.
 
At the end of two days of intense negotiations in London, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters the framework deal puts "meat on the bones" of an agreement reached last month in Geneva to ease bilateral retaliatory tariffs that had reached crushing triple-digit levels. READ MORE

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, June 11: RInfra, liquor, Ireda, Maruti, AB Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to track today

Ireda share price: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has closed its fund raising process via QIP, and has approved the allocation of 12,14,66,562 (121.46 million) equity shares to eligible QIBs at an issue price of ₹165.14 per equity share.
 
Liquor stocks: Share prices of liquor companies such as United Spirits, Sula Vineyard, United Breweries, Allied Blenders and Distillers have, reportedly, raised prices in Maharashtra after the state government approved a massive hike in excise duties on liquor and introduced reforms to tighten control and boost tax revenues. Under the new tax rates, the excise duty on Indian-made foreign Liquor (IMFL) will go from the present 3 times the production value to 4.5 times the production value.
 
Aditya Birla Capital share price: As per reports, Advent International may sell 1.4 per cent of its stake for ₹856 crore. Affiliate Jomei Investments, meanwhile, has set a floor price of ₹237.81 apiece. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Non-life insurers reported 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, aided by healthy growth of standalone health insurance companies.
 
Data shows that the general insurers posted 5.72 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹19,209.97 crore in May 2025, up from ₹18,170.11 crore in May 2024. The standalone health insurers recorded nearly 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹2916.75 crore. READ MORE

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty guide, June 11: Outlook remains bullish; top breakout stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty View
 
Nifty continued its muted move for the second consecutive session by closing flat at 25,104. Positional trend remains bullish with support seen in the band of 24,900-25,000 for Nifty. On the higher side, 25,200 could offer resistance.
 
Buy JSW Infra CMP ₹311.65 | Target ₹350 | Stop-loss ₹279
 
The stock price has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. The stock price has been sustaining above 50 Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) and 200 DEMA. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable uptrend. Weekly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is now placed above the signal and equilibrium line. READ MORE

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Change of stance to neutral doesn't mean pause on rate cut: Economists

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The change in stance to neutral from accommodative in the June monetary policy meeting does not necessarily signal that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate setting body — monetary policy committee (MPC) — will go on a prolonged pause on rate cuts going forward, believe experts.
 
The MPC, last week, cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent, surprising markets, which had largely priced in a more modest reduction of 25 bps. Simultaneously, the RBI announced a staggered 100 bps reduction in the banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement, bringing it down to 3 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). READ MORE

7:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mospi mulls frequent expenditure surveys to track consumption patterns

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to better track changing consumption patterns, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is considering more frequent household consumption expenditure surveys (HCES) and base-year revisions for the consumer price index (CPI), sources told Business Standard. READ MORE

7:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: World Bank keeps India growth forecast unchanged amid trade uncertainty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Higher tax revenues and falling current expenditures are likely to contribute to a gradual decline in India’s public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio and fiscal consolidation, said the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report on Tuesday. 
 
The Bank has kept India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.3 per cent from its bi-annual South Asia Development update in April. This comes amid rising trade barriers and dampened exports due to weaker activity in key trade partners.  
 
“India would maintain the fastest growth rate among the world’s largest economies, at 6.3 per cent in FY26,” the World Bank said in its report. READ MORE

7:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FTA negotiations: European Union relents on raw material supply clause

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has prevailed upon the European Union (EU) to set aside negotiations on the chapter on “energy and raw material” under the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) being discussed by the two sides. The EU had unilaterally included the chapter, which would have required India to commit to an uninterrupted supply of raw materials — such as petroleum products, chemicals, cotton, iron and steel, copper, and other critical metals — without imposing export restrictions.
 
“It had been agreed ahead of the round that discussions would be put aside for the time being (on the energy and raw material chapter),” said the European Commission in a statement, days after the 11th round of FTA negotiations in New Delhi between May 12 and 16. READ MORE

7:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc to double capex to $850 billion in 5 years, says S&P report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate India is embarking on an ambitious investment drive, with capital expenditure (capex) expected to double to $850 billion over the next five years, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings. Indian power & transmission, airlines, and green hydrogen sectors would spearhead the spending spree, the report said.
 
Driven by strong balance sheets, robust operating cash flows, and favourable government policy, Indian companies are aiming to scale up operations in what could be a defining expansion phase. The top-100 listed companies, with a combined revenue of $1 trillion and $150 billion in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in 2024-25 (FY25), were expected to fund most of the investment internally, keeping leverage in check, the report said. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Gift NiftyUS ChinaTrade dealBSE NSEOil PricesGold PricesIndia IncUS InflationMarket trendsWorld Bank nikkeiS&P Dow JonesS&P Nasdaq

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News