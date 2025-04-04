High dividend yield stocks: 10 companies to watch for passive gains

High Dividend yield stocks: Domestic brokerage firm SBI Securities has released a list of stocks with high dividend yields. Dividend yield is one of the key factors that investors consider when seeking to pocket additional gains from their investments. It is the percentage of a company's annual dividend relative to its current stock price. It shows how much income an investor can expect from Domestic brokerage firm SBI Securities has released a list of stocks with high dividend yields. Dividend yield is one of the key factors that investors consider when seeking to pocket additional gains from their investments. It is the percentage of a company's annual dividend relative to its current stock price. It shows how much income an investor can expect from dividends based on the stock's price.

While the report includes a total of 50 stocks, the top 10 companies with the highest dividend yields are Shri Dinesh Mills, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Oriental Carbon & Chemical, IL&FS Investment Managers, Stovec Industries, Vedanta, Coal India, Castrol India, and DB Corp.

Here are the complete details of these high dividend yield companies along with other key metrics:

Shri Dinesh Mills

Shri Dinesh Mills tops the list with a dividend yield of 11 per cent at the market price of ₹ 273.3 per share for FY24. The company's dividend per share (DPS) stands at ₹ 30, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 33.2 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 273 crore.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 9.2 per cent at the market price of ₹ 600.1 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 55, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 29.8 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 8,936.2 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation has a dividend yield of 9.1 per cent at the market price of ₹ 131.3 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 12, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 39.6 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 1,85,341.3 crore.

Oriental Carbon & Chemical

Oriental Carbon & Chemical has a dividend yield of 8.5 per cent at the market price of ₹ 164.8 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 14, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 30.3 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 164.6 crore.

IL&FS Investment Managers

IL&FS Investment Managers has a dividend yield of 7.6 per cent at the market price of ₹ 9.2 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 0.7, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 175.0 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 288.3 crore.

Stovec Industries

Stovec Industries has a dividend yield of 7.2 per cent at the market price of ₹ 2,422.6 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 174, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 402.0 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 505.8 crore.

Vedanta

Vedanta has a dividend yield of 6.5 per cent at the market price of ₹ 457.3 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 29.5, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 258.8 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 1,78,802.5 crore.

Coal India

Coal India has a dividend yield of 6.4 per cent at the market price of ₹ 398.1 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 25.5, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 42.0 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 2,45,338.2 crore.

Castrol India

Castrol India has a dividend yield of 6.3 per cent at the market price of ₹ 206.9 per share. The company's DPS (FY24) stands at ₹ 13, and the payout percentage (FY24) is 138.7 per cent. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹ 20,464.9 crore.

DB Corp