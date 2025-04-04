HDFC Bank shares rose 2.5 per cent in trade on Friday, April 4, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,840 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the private sector lender reported its Q4 business update.

Around 9:30 AM, HDFC Bank share price was up 1.49 per cent at ₹1,820.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.70 per cent at 75,764.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,93,048.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,880 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,430.15 per share.

HDFC Bank released its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, update on Thursday, after market hours. In Q4, the bank’s period-end deposits were ₹27,14,500 crore as of March 31, 2025 , a growth of around 14.1 per cent over ₹23,79,800 crore as of March 31, 2024, and a growth of around 5.9 per cent over ₹25,63,800 crore as of December 31, 2024. The bank’s period-end current account savings account (CASA) deposits were ₹9,44,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, a growth of around 3.9 per cent over ₹9,08,800 crore as of March 31, 2024.

The private sector lender's average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at ₹26,95,500 crore for the March 2025 quarter, up 7.3 per cent over ₹25,12,500 crore for the March 2024 quarter, and growth of around 2.6 per cent over ₹26,27,600 crore for the December 2024 quarter.

The bank’s period-end advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation/assignment) were ₹ 27,73,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, a growth of around 7.7 per cent over ₹25,75,800 crore as of March 31, 2024.

On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, retail loans grew by around 9 per cent; commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 12.8 per cent; and corporate & other wholesale loans were lower by around 3.6 per cent over March 31, 2024.

The bank’s period-end gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹ 26,43,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, a growth of around 5.4 per cent over ₹ 25,07,800 crore as of March 31, 2024.

In the past one year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.7 per cent.