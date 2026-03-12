Higher coal prices, demand are near-term positives for Coal India

CIL’s February 2026 provisional offtake was 62 million tonnes (Mt), marginally lower at 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Between April 2025-February 2026, offtake was 674.6 Mt, down 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y. CIL had moderate Q3FY26 results. Total operating income was ₹34,924 crore (down 5 per cent Y-o-Y) with volume of 189 Mt, down 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit was at ₹9,331 crore with margins at 26.7 per cent, down 670 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Operating profit per tonne was ₹495; it was ₹634 a year ago. The net profit was ₹7,157 crore.
CIL is looking at downstream plays and diversifications such as coal gasification projects (with BHEL and GAIL), investments in thermal generation and renewable energy (RE), and exploration and acquisition of mineral assets. It is expected to list subsidiaries such as CMPDI, MCL and SECL soon, which may unlock value.