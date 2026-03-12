Higher coal prices, demand are near-term positives for Coal India

The ongoing Iran conflict has led to rising international coal prices. This could result in big gains for Coal India Limited (CIL) if it influences trends in coal e-auctions. Currently, e-auction premiums are 55-65 per cent over fuel supply agreement or FSA rates. However, back in the second quarter of 2022-23 (Q2FY23), the premium had spiked to 329 per cent during the Russia-Ukraine war. There may also be volume gains, especially if gas is replaced by coal in certain sectors through gasification (or otherwise).