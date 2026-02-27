Sarda Energy shares rally 8% as SC clears acquisition of SKS Power

As of 2:25 PM, the Sarda Energy & Minerals shares were trading 6.07 per cent higher at ₹550.80 apiece, as compared to a 0.71 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

So far, around 5.2 million shares of the company changed hands at an average traded price of ₹550.05 on the NSE, as against the previous session’s total trade volume of 0.3 million shares. The company had a market cap of ₹19,391.54 crore.

Why did Sarda Energy & Minerals share price rise today?

A strong buying interest emerged in the counter after the Supreme Court struck down all legal obstacles against its takeover of SKS Power Generation. The apex court dismissed appeals of unsuccessful resolution applicants against approval for the company’s resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to acquire the power generator located in Chhattisgarh under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), according to an exchange filing.

More details about the Supreme Court’s order are awaited, Sarda Energy & Minerals said in the exchange filing.