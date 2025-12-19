Higher prices, demerger to boost margins, unlock value for Vedanta

Mining and metals conglomerate Vedanta has seen a surge in its share price on the back of multiple triggers. The demerger appears to be one track, a strong non-ferrous commodity cycle is boosting margins and silver bulls are interested in Hindustan Zinc.

Aluminium and zinc are up 7 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, on a quarter-on-quarter basis for October to December 2025. Aluminium is expected to remain in deficit in 2026 as well, and supply constraints could sustain higher silver prices in 2026. The subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, will benefit from rising silver prices (up 32 per cent quarter-on-quarter) given it is India’s largest silver producer with 800 tonnes of refining capacity.

Vedanta is expanding capacity with commissioning of 435 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) smelting capacity at Balco. Debottlenecking at Jharsuguda will lift total smelting capacity to 3.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY28. The commissioning of the 1.5 MTPA Lanjigarh alumina refinery is part of a targeted expansion of alumina capacity to 6 MTPA, backed by bauxite and coal mines. A focus on value-added products is expected to drive premium realisations. Aluminium revenue at Vedanta is expected to grow at 12 per cent annually over FY25-27, with operating profit per tonne rising to $1,283 by FY27 (vs $870 in FY25).

Good cash flow generation, or CFO, at over Rs 30,000 crore since FY22 has enabled deleveraging, with net debt/operating profit improving to 1.37 times as of September 2025 and targeted at 1 time by FY27. Despite high dividend payouts, robust free cash flow generation is expected to sustain a future dividend yield of 6 per cent. Operating profit of Vedanta could rise annually at 25 per cent over FY25-27. The NCLT approval for the demerger paves the way for the creation of five listed companies, subject to receipt of necessary approvals. Given separate capital structures and deleveraging, the demerger could unlock value. The approvals for the demerger are still pending (next hearing on January 7) and next steps include asset/liability transfers, including mining leases, PPAs and PSCs for oil and gas, and furnishing corporate guarantees. Vedanta hopes to complete the demerger by March 2026.

Hindustan Zinc contributes 40 per cent to Vedanta’s consolidated operating profit. The management reiterated its medium-term visibility on earnings, supported by a secure mine life, high structural entry barriers and renewables-led cost cuts. The company is confident of retaining mines in the CY30 re-auction with an operational moat and right of first refusal in some cases. The management highlighted high entry barriers, supporting a high probability of mine retention, albeit at moderately higher royalty. The energy mix transition is a key cost lever, with renewables usage to increase from 7 per cent in FY25 to 55 per cent in FY27 and to 70 per cent by FY28. Each 2 per cent increase in renewables share yields $1 per tonne in cost savings.

The FY27 management guidance for zinc output is at least 1,080 kt and for silver production 700 t at very competitive global costs. Minimal hedging for FY27 reflects the management’s belief about structural silver tightness. Silver hedging is limited to 123 tonnes (34 per cent of H2FY26) at $37 an ounce, while FY27 hedging is minimal. Operating profit could have a considerable upside over consensus expectations of Rs 22,000 crore since spot prices indicate operating profit of Rs 25,800 crore. Each $1 an ounce move in silver price changes Hindustan Zinc’s operating profit by 1 per cent. Vedanta reported consolidated revenue of Rs 39,900 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year and up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher London Metal Exchange prices, improved premiums, and forex gains in Q2FY26. Consolidated operating profit stood at Rs 11,400 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year and up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The operating profit margin for Q2FY26 stood at 28.6 per cent compared to 26.2 per cent in Q1FY26 and 26.1 per cent in Q2FY25. The adjusted net profit stood at Rs 3,350 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year and up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.