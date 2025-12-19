Lenskart Solutions shares soar 10% on huge volumes; trade at new high

Share price of Lenskart Solutions (Lenskart) hit an all-time high of ₹448.90, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

As of 02:23 PM, the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹444, as compared to a 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 8.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Company overview/outlook

Lenskart is a leading D2C eyewear player in India and also has a presence across select international markets. The company sells a wide range of prescriptive eyewear, sunglasses and contact glasses. India business forms 60 per cent of the revenues, while international business contributes 40 per cent.

For the July to September quarter (Q2FY26) on a like-for-like basis, the company’s revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹2,147 crore. It reported Ebitda of ₹425.8 crore, up 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y, representing a 19.8 per cent margin up from 18.3 per cent in Q2FY25.

Meanwhile, Lenskart's revenues grew at a 33 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY23-25, supported by a 31 per cent volume growth CAGR. This expansion is driven by rising refractive error prevalence, increasing organised market share, and enhanced market penetration. Its product margins improved from 64 per cent in FY23 to 68 per cent in FY25, driven by scale and reduced reliance on external vendors. This has also resulted in raw material costs being 35-40 per cent lower than the industry average.