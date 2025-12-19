Lenskart Solutions shares soar 10% on huge volumes; trade at new high

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Lenskart Solutions share price today
Share price of Lenskart Solutions (Lenskart) hit an all-time high of ₹448.90, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
The stock price of Lenskart, a leading player in the eyewear industry with 24 brands, has surpassed its previous high of ₹448.40, which it touched on December 1, 2025. Currently, it is trading 12 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹402 per share. Lenskart made a stock market debut on November 10, 2025.
As of 02:23 PM, the stock was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹444, as compared to a 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 8.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Lenskart is a leading D2C eyewear player in India and also has a presence across select international markets. The company sells a wide range of prescriptive eyewear, sunglasses and contact glasses. India business forms 60 per cent of the revenues, while international business contributes 40 per cent.
For the July to September quarter (Q2FY26) on a like-for-like basis, the company’s revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹2,147 crore. It reported Ebitda of ₹425.8 crore, up 34.3 per cent Y-o-Y, representing a 19.8 per cent margin up from 18.3 per cent in Q2FY25.
Meanwhile, Lenskart's revenues grew at a 33 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY23-25, supported by a 31 per cent volume growth CAGR. This expansion is driven by rising refractive error prevalence, increasing organised market share, and enhanced market penetration. Its product margins improved from 64 per cent in FY23 to 68 per cent in FY25, driven by scale and reduced reliance on external vendors. This has also resulted in raw material costs being 35-40 per cent lower than the industry average.
Lenskart’s vision of driving growth by providing clear vision to Indian/international customers, leveraging its well-designed integrated business model making it a better play amongst the new age technology companies, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.
The unorganised dominance and lower usage of eyewear products in India compared to other countries create a significant opportunity for branded players like Lenskart to increase their market share domestically. Hence, the brokerage firm had assigned a 'Subscribe' rating on Lenskart from long term view.
While the company has posted steady topline growth, profitability remains weak, with a positive profit after tax mainly driven by other income and lower expenses. Lenskart holds a 4-6 per cent market share in the prescription eyewear segment, dominated by unorganised players. Its average revenue per store has improved from ₹1.9 crore to ₹2.4 crore, supported by operational efficiencies and AI-driven technologies.
Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani has invested around ₹90 crore in the company during its pre-IPO funding round. About 40 per cent of its revenue comes from international markets. Given its strong growth potential but high valuation and profitability risks, this offering is best suited for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon, analysts at Choice Equity Broking said in an IPO note.
