Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; ICICI Pru AMC to debut; Japan hikes overnight call rate

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, December 19, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to kickstart the week’s last trading session in positive territory, buoyed by favourable global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a solid start for the benchmarks.

At 06:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points lower at 25,951.

Investors await retail sales data from the UK, the ECB wage tracker from the Euro area, and the Fed's balance sheet data from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the RBI MPC minutes and foreign exchange reserve data.

Markets in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday as investors awaited the Bank of Japan 's upcoming decision later in the day. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent, the highest level since 1995, with LSEG data indicating an 86.4 per cent chance of a rate hike. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.52 per cent in early trading, and South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.68 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street settled on a higher note. The broader S&P 500 ended a four-day losing streak on Thursday, rising by 0.79 per cent. The rally was fueled by lower-than-expected inflation data, which improved the outlook for potential interest rate cuts in 2026, along with strong guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.14 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹614.26 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,525.98 crore on Thursday, December 7.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment , shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Prudential AMC IPO) are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment of the KSH International IPO is expected to be finalized today.

In the SME segment, Ashwini Container Movers IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Stanbik Agro IPO shares are set to make their market debut today. MARC Technocrats IPO and Global Ocean Logistics India IPO will close for subscription, while Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO enters the second day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained mixed on Friday. Brent crude was trading up 0.23 per cent at $59.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a loss of 0.32 per cent at $55.81 per barrel.