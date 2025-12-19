Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; ICICI Pru AMC to debut; Japan hikes overnight call rate
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; ICICI Pru AMC to debut; Japan hikes overnight call rate

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, December 19, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a solid start for the benchmark India equity indices

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets LIVE Updates

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:01 AM IST
9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has fixed Friday, January 2 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its proposed stock split. The bourse plans to split one share of face value of ₹10 each into five shares of face value of ₹2 each. Shares of MCX last closed at ₹10,172, down 1.5 per cent. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal well placed as price war unlikely in quick commerce sector

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The quick commerce sector is likely to see intensified competition as Swiggy has recently raised more funds and Zepto is said to be preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). However, Eternal unit Blinkit remains the leader when it comes to financials and unit economics. READ MORE
 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Prudential AMC to list today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of ICICI Asset Management Company will list on the bourses today.Grey market trends suggest a positive debut for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) shares, which are set to list today, Friday, December 19, 2025. This comes after the company raised ₹10,602.65 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). CATCH LIVE UPDATES

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: YES Sec turns bullish on Godawari Power; upgrades to 'Add'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: YES Securities has upgraded its rating to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’ on Godawari Power & Ispat, citing improving visibility on volumes, earnings growth, and the benefits of the mining expansion. The brokerage has also raised its target price on the stock to ₹277 per share from its previous ₹261. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,11,100. READ MORE

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold-silver rush pushes passive fund share in MF AUM to a record

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Passive funds have resumed gaining ground in the mutual fund (MF) industry after a slowdown in 2024, with their share of assets under management (AUM) reaching an all-time high in 2025. The surge has been driven largely by robust inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). READ MORE

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama trims Voltas FY26-27 earnings estimates amid demand woes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has cut its earnings estimates for Voltas amid continued near-term demand weakness, elevated channel inventory and mounting cost pressures that are likely to weigh on margins. READ MORE

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Pru AMC, HCLTech, BPCL, Airtel and RIL are among other shares that will be in focus today. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's primary market is set to close calendar year 2025 (CY25) on a strong note, marking one of the most active and record-breaking years for IPOs.  A closer analysis of subscription trends, listing-day performance, and post-listing returns reveals several important lessons for IPO investors. READ MORE

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests Bear Spread on Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the week, where open interest rose by 7 per cent along with price fall of 0.9 per cent. Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA. Check strategy HERE

7:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rebound as tech lifts Wall Street, investors eye BOJ hike

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian share markets rebounded on Friday as a turnaround in tech lifted Wall Street, leaving investors counting down to a likely hike in interest rates from the Bank of Japan that could cause waves ‍for currencies and bonds. Sentiment also got a boost from ​a shock slowdown in US consumer price inflation to 2.7 per cent, though analysts cautioned the data were clearly distorted lower by the government shutdown and could not be taken at face value. READ MORE

7:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Markets in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's upcoming decision later in the day. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent, the highest level since 1995, with LSEG data indicating an 86.4 per cent chance of a rate hike. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.52 per cent in early trading, and South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.68 per cent.
 

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs today

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  In the mainline IPO segment, shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Prudential AMC IPO) are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment of the KSH International IPO is expected to be finalized today.
 
In the SME segment, Ashwini Container Movers IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Stanbik Agro IPO shares are set to make their market debut today. MARC Technocrats IPO and Global Ocean Logistics India IPO will close for subscription, while Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO enters the second day of subscription.

7:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, Wall Street settled on a higher note. The broader S&P 500 ended a four-day losing streak on Thursday, rising by 0.79 per cent. The rally was fueled by lower-than-expected inflation data, which improved the outlook for potential interest rate cuts in 2026, along with strong guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.14 per cent.
 

7:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, December 19, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to kickstart the week’s last trading session in positive territory, buoyed by favourable global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a solid start for the benchmarks.
 
At 06:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71 points lower at 25,951.
 
Investors await retail sales data from the UK, the ECB wage tracker from the Euro area, and the Fed's balance sheet data from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the RBI MPC minutes and foreign exchange reserve data.
 
Markets in Asia-Pacific gained on Friday as investors awaited the Bank of Japan's upcoming decision later in the day. The central bank is expected to raise rates to 0.75 per cent, the highest level since 1995, with LSEG data indicating an 86.4 per cent chance of a rate hike. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.52 per cent in early trading, and South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.68 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, Wall Street settled on a higher note. The broader S&P 500 ended a four-day losing streak on Thursday, rising by 0.79 per cent. The rally was fueled by lower-than-expected inflation data, which improved the outlook for potential interest rate cuts in 2026, along with strong guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.14 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹614.26 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,525.98 crore on Thursday, December 7.

IPO today

In the mainline IPO segment, shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Prudential AMC IPO) are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment of the KSH International IPO is expected to be finalized today.
 
In the SME segment, Ashwini Container Movers IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Stanbik Agro IPO shares are set to make their market debut today. MARC Technocrats IPO and Global Ocean Logistics India IPO will close for subscription, while Phytochem Remedies (India) IPO enters the second day of subscription.

Commodity corner

Oil prices remained mixed on Friday. Brent crude was trading up 0.23 per cent at $59.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a loss of 0.32 per cent at $55.81 per barrel.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

