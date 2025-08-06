Home / Markets / News / Highway Infrastructure IPO day 2 update; subscription nears 40x, GMP up 54%

Highway Infrastructure IPO day 2 update; subscription nears 40x, GMP up 54%

Highway Infrastructure IPO: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure has received a favorable response from investors so far. The public issue, which opened for subscription on August 5, has received bids for 62,49,48,662 shares against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, as of 11:12 PM on Wednesday, August 6. This translates to a subscription of 38.95 times.
 
The highest demand for the Highway Infrastructure IPO, according to NSE data, came from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who over-subscribed the category reserved for them by 48.59 times. Retail investors closely followed, with a subscription of 41.56 times. Meanwhile, the participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was the lowest, yet they over-subscribed the portion reserved for them by 5.36 times.

Highway Infrastructure IPO issue size, price band

Highway Infrastructure IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares worth ₹97.52 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal divesting up to 4.6 million equity shares worth ₹32.48 crore.
 
The public issue is being offered at a price band of ₹65-₹70 per share, with a lot size of 211 shares.
 
Thus, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 211 shares and in multiples of 211 shares thereafter, with an investment amount of ₹14,770. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,743 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,92,010.

Highway Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on the second day of its subscription.
 
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Highway Infrastructure shares were seen trading at around ₹108 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 or 54.29 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Highway Infrastructure IPO objective

Highway Infrastructure will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as the funds will go to the promoters selling their stakes. The company, however, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding its working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of Highway Infrastructure will remain available for subscription until August 10. Following that, the basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on August 8, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on August 11.
 
Highway Infrastructure shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on August 12, 2025.

Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar, lead manager

For the public issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar, while Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 

About Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC Infra, and real estate. As of May 31, 2025, the company’s consolidated order book is ₹6,66.30 crore, comprising ₹59.53 crore in tollway collection business and ₹606.77 crore in EPC Infra business.

