Home / Markets / News / Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Bharti Hexacom share price fell after the company posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Antenna, Network, Cell, Mobile Tower, Broadcast
Bharti Hexacom added 1.6 million smartphone data customers on a YoY basis and 0.3 million sequentially in Q1FY26, with data users now comprising 77 per cent of the total mobile customer base.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharti Hexacom share price: Bharti Hexacom share price was under pressure on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the scrip falling up to 3.66 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,780.1 per share.
 
At 10:50 AM, Bharti Hexacom continued to trade near day’s low, down 2.68 per cent at  ₹1,798.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 80,525.23 levels.
 

What led to the fall in Bharti Hexacom share price today?

 
Bharti Hexacom share price fell after the company posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). 
Bharti Hexacom net income after exceptional items fell 16.4 per cent from ₹468 crore in the previous quarter to ₹392 crore in Q1FY26. However, net income before exceptional items increased 3 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
The company reported a 1.1 per cent dip in total revenues Q-o-Q, while Ebitda remained largely flat, down just 0.2 per cent. Margins saw a slight improvement, with Ebitda margin increasing to 53.8 per cent from 53.3 per cent in Q4FY25. Ebit was unchanged at ₹677 crore, but Ebit margin improved marginally to 29.9 per cent. 
 
Bharti Hexacom’s net income after exceptional items declined 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹392 crore from ₹511 crore, due to a high base in the previous year.
 
Meanwhile, the net income before exceptional items more than doubled, rising 102.9 per cent to ₹392 crore. 
 
On the brighter side, Bharti Hexacom’s total revenue rose 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,263 crore, compared to ₹1,911 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda grew 33.5 per cent to ₹1,217 crore, with margins improving to 53.8 per cent from 47.7 per cent a year ago. 
 
Ebit jumped 62.8 per cent to ₹677 crore, lifting Ebit margin to 29.9 per cent from 21.8 per cent. Profit before tax surged 103.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹527 crore. 
 

Bharti Hexacom operational performance 

 
The company added 1.6 million smartphone data customers on a YoY basis and 0.3 million sequentially in Q1FY26, with data users now comprising 77 per cent of the total mobile customer base. 
 
The average revenue per user (ARPU) continued its upward trend, reaching ₹246 in Q1FY26, compared to ₹205 in Q1FY25. 
 
Mobile data consumption surged 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with average usage per customer rising to 29.4 GB per month. The Homes and Office segment also maintained steady traction, recording 54,000 net customer additions during the quarter.
 

About Bharti Hexacom

 
Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider delivering consumer mobile, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services across the Rajasthan and North East telecom circles in India, covering the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. 
 
The company operates under the ‘Airtel’ brand. Airtel is a global communications company serving more than 500 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Gokaldas Exports tanks 15% in 2 days; what's making the Street nervous?

Brokerages decode DLF Q1FY26 results; check what's in store for the stock

Asian shares slide as weak US data, Trump tariffs rattle sentiment

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Bharti HexacomQ1 resultsshare marketShare priceBSE NSE

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story