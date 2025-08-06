Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Bharti Hexacom share price: Bharti Hexacom share price was under pressure on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the scrip falling up to 3.66 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,780.1 per share.

At 10:50 AM, Bharti Hexacom continued to trade near day’s low, down 2.68 per cent at ₹1,798.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 80,525.23 levels.

What led to the fall in Bharti Hexacom share price today?

Bharti Hexacom share price fell after the company posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Bharti Hexacom net income after exceptional items fell 16.4 per cent from ₹468 crore in the previous quarter to ₹392 crore in Q1FY26. However, net income before exceptional items increased 3 per cent Q-o-Q. The company reported a 1.1 per cent dip in total revenues Q-o-Q, while Ebitda remained largely flat, down just 0.2 per cent. Margins saw a slight improvement, with Ebitda margin increasing to 53.8 per cent from 53.3 per cent in Q4FY25. Ebit was unchanged at ₹677 crore, but Ebit margin improved marginally to 29.9 per cent. Bharti Hexacom’s net income after exceptional items declined 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹392 crore from ₹511 crore, due to a high base in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the net income before exceptional items more than doubled, rising 102.9 per cent to ₹392 crore. On the brighter side, Bharti Hexacom’s total revenue rose 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,263 crore, compared to ₹1,911 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda grew 33.5 per cent to ₹1,217 crore, with margins improving to 53.8 per cent from 47.7 per cent a year ago. Ebit jumped 62.8 per cent to ₹677 crore, lifting Ebit margin to 29.9 per cent from 21.8 per cent. Profit before tax surged 103.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹527 crore. Bharti Hexacom operational performance The company added 1.6 million smartphone data customers on a YoY basis and 0.3 million sequentially in Q1FY26, with data users now comprising 77 per cent of the total mobile customer base.