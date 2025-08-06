Smallcap, midcap stocks dip; here's why broader markets are down

Stock Market today: Broader markets witnessed a decline on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra's rate pause decision failed to impress D-street investors. The RBI MPC maintained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent and retained a 'neutral' policy stance.

At 10:40 AM, Nifty Midcap 100 was trading at 56,688.75, down by 0.91 per cent. Coforge, BHEL, Prestige Estates, Bharti Hexacom and Housing and Urban Development Corp. (Hudco) were among the top laggards from Nifty Midcap.

Nifty Smallcap experienced a sharper drop, down by 1.07 per cent, quoting 17,674. The index was dragged by Redington, Reliance Power, Kaynes tech, PG Electroplast and Piramal Pharma. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex was trading at 80,526.68 level, down by 184 points or 0.23 per cent. Whereas, Nifty50 was trading at 24,570.35 level, down by 79 points or 0.32 per cent.

All sectoral indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery post the RBI's interest rate decision. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing index, down by 2.34 per cent, trading at 886 level. Nifty IT followed suit and was down by 1.53 per cent, trading at 34,497 level. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down by just 0.16 per cent, quoting 55,270 level. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Here's why broader markets are trading lower today: RBI pulls breaks Despite the RBI’s rate pause decision being largely in line with D-Street expectations, broader markets were trading in the red. Analysts noted that the central bank’s move was more of a non-event for the markets, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs having a greater impact on investor sentiment. On top of this, the GDP growth projection for FY26 now stands at 6.5 per cent, slightly lower than the previous estimate of 6.7 per cent.

"(RBI's rate stance) This cautious approach reflects concerns over global trade uncertainties, particularly the US's 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. This policy decision is largely a non-event for markets, which are now expected to shift focus to U.S. tariff impacts, upcoming U.S. economic data, and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart. Trump tariff Uncertainty Besides the RBI's rate pause decision, what is adding to the D-street's nervous sentiment is Trump's recent comments on a tariff hike. The US president has threatened the imposition of "substantially" high tariff rates on Indian imports in the next 24 hours. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” Trump wrote in a social media post.