Home / Markets / News / Smallcap, midcap stocks dip; here's why broader markets are down

Smallcap, midcap stocks dip; here's why broader markets are down

Analysts noted that the central bank's move was more of a non-event for the markets, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs having a greater impact on investor sentiment

Share Market
smallcap, midcap stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Market today: Broader markets witnessed a decline on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra's rate pause decision failed to impress D-street investors. The RBI MPC maintained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent and retained a 'neutral' policy stance.

At 10:40 AM, Nifty Midcap 100 was trading at 56,688.75, down by 0.91 per cent. Coforge, BHEL, Prestige Estates, Bharti Hexacom and Housing and Urban Development Corp. (Hudco) were among the top laggards from Nifty Midcap. 

Nifty Smallcap experienced a sharper drop, down by 1.07 per cent, quoting 17,674. The index was dragged by Redington, Reliance Power, Kaynes tech, PG Electroplast and Piramal Pharma. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex was trading at 80,526.68 level, down by 184 points or 0.23 per cent. Whereas, Nifty50 was trading at 24,570.35 level, down by 79 points or 0.32 per cent.

All sectoral indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery post the RBI's interest rate decision. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing index, down by 2.34 per cent, trading at 886 level. Nifty IT followed suit and was down by 1.53 per cent, trading at 34,497 level. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down by just 0.16 per cent, quoting 55,270 level.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Here's why broader markets are trading lower today:

RBI pulls breaks

Despite the RBI’s rate pause decision being largely in line with D-Street expectations, broader markets were trading in the red. Analysts noted that the central bank’s move was more of a non-event for the markets, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs having a greater impact on investor sentiment. On top of this, the GDP growth projection for FY26 now stands at 6.5 per cent, slightly lower than the previous estimate of 6.7 per cent.

"(RBI's rate stance) This cautious approach reflects concerns over global trade uncertainties, particularly the US's 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. This policy decision is largely a non-event for markets, which are now expected to shift focus to U.S. tariff impacts, upcoming U.S. economic data, and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

Trump tariff Uncertainty

Besides the RBI's rate pause decision, what is adding to the D-street's nervous sentiment is Trump's recent comments on a tariff hike. The US president has threatened the imposition of "substantially" high tariff rates on Indian imports in the next 24 hours. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

This has further impacted the overall market mood as India, in a worst-case scenario, might face a higher tariff rate as compared to its peer nations, incase a trade deal is not reached between both nations.

Inflation risk still looms

While inflation levels are well below the central bank's target, Malhotra pointed out that upside risk still lingers owing to geopolitical uncertainty playing in the background, coupled with uneven weather patterns. Moving forward, D-street analysts believe that the RBI's tone will likely remain cautious.

"The central bank has rightly highlighted the upside risks to inflation from global crude prices, erratic monsoons, and supply-side uncertainties, even as the domestic macro backdrop remains resilient. With core inflation moderating and economic activity holding up—evident from robust GST collections, credit growth and PMI readings—the RBI is likely to remain data-dependent and cautious," said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research PMS.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Should you buy, sell, hold interest rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy?

Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Premium

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategy

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Topics :Stock Market NewsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE MidCap BSE SmallCapMidcap smallcap

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story