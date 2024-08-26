Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) bought a 1.52 per cent stake in the company, while New Leaina Investments sold 0.78 per cent shares.

valuation stock market
Representative Picture
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions had climbed more than 4 per cent after Singapore-based Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte fund bought a 1.52 per cent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 885.11 per share. 
 
Foreign portfolio investor New Leaina Investments had sold 0.78 per cent shares at an average price of Rs 906.84 per share.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


At around 10:30 AM, shares of Hinduja Global Solutions were trading at Rs 940.45, up by 3.9 per cent, on the BSE, compared to a gain of around 570 points, or 0.71 per cent of the S&P Sensex at 81,660.

The market capitalisation of the company around the same time stood at Rs 4,378.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 1,064.75, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 720.25.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, the company provides services such as optimizing customer experience lifecycles, digital transformation, business process management and digital media ecosystem, across nine countries. 

Hinduja Global Solutions serves more than one thousand brands with business process management (BPM), technology and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550pts, Nifty around 24,980; IT, consumer durables, Oil & Gas gain most

Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Ramkrishna Forgings, Balkrishna Ind: Stock strategies for Janmashtami 2024

Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why


The company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,091.9 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to revenues of Rs 1,133.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, for the quarter stood at Rs 16.7 crore, down 78.2 per cent YoY from Rs 76.8 crore, in the year ago period.

Hinduja Global had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 161.5 crore in Q1FY25, up 870.9 per cent from Rs 16.6 crore in the year ago period. The company had accrued a one time profit of 218.5 crore in the quarter due to discontinued operations. 

The company' stock, however, has gained nearly 120 per cent in the past three months, compared to the BSE Sensex's gain of 8.26 per cent during the same period. 

In contrast, the Hinduja Global's stock has lost 52 per cent in the year-to-date period, compared to a gain of 31.87 per cent by the BSE Sensex.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This defence stock has zoomed 110% from June low; raised Rs 1000 cr via QIP

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

Here's why Alembic Pharma stock skyrocketed 12% on August 26; details here

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

Topics :Buzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexBSE NSE equityMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50Nifty IT stocksHinduja Group

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story