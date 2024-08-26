Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions had climbed more than 4 per cent after Singapore-based Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte fund bought a 1.52 per cent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 885.11 per share.

Foreign portfolio investor New Leaina Investments had sold 0.78 per cent shares at an average price of Rs 906.84 per share. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At around 10:30 AM, shares of Hinduja Global Solutions were trading at Rs 940.45, up by 3.9 per cent, on the BSE, compared to a gain of around 570 points, or 0.71 per cent of the S&P Sensex at 81,660.



The market capitalisation of the company around the same time stood at Rs 4,378.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 1,064.75, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 720.25.



Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, the company provides services such as optimizing customer experience lifecycles, digital transformation, business process management and digital media ecosystem, across nine countries.



Hinduja Global Solutions serves more than one thousand brands with business process management (BPM), technology and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions.

More From This Section



The company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,091.9 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to revenues of Rs 1,133.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, for the quarter stood at Rs 16.7 crore, down 78.2 per cent YoY from Rs 76.8 crore, in the year ago period.



Hinduja Global had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 161.5 crore in Q1FY25, up 870.9 per cent from Rs 16.6 crore in the year ago period. The company had accrued a one time profit of 218.5 crore in the quarter due to discontinued operations.



The company' stock, however, has gained nearly 120 per cent in the past three months, compared to the BSE Sensex's gain of 8.26 per cent during the same period.



In contrast, the Hinduja Global's stock has lost 52 per cent in the year-to-date period, compared to a gain of 31.87 per cent by the BSE Sensex.