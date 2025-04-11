Hindustan Copper share price: State-owned State-owned Hindustan Copper shares advanced up to 3.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 203 per share on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The northward move in the Hindustan Copper share came after it announced that ore production at Kolihan copper mine of Khetri copper complex, Khetrinagar, Rajasthan (a unit of Hindustan copper Ltd) has resumed, effective April 10, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Hindustan Copper, said, “It is informed that ore production at Kolihan copper mine of Khetri copper complex, Khetrinagar, Rajasthan (a unit of Hindustan copper Ltd) has resumed today i.e. 10.04.2025.”

At the beginning of the month, Hindustan Copper executed an agreement for cooperation and exchange of information with Corporación Nacional del Cobre, Chile, duly organised and incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Chile.

ALSO READ | Bharti Airtel shares rally 3%, near record high on strong earnings hope “The main objective of this agreement is to identify and, if it is the case, implement joint activities, including strategic partnership, of the interest of both Parties in the sphere of exportation and exploitation of mining properties and mineral beneficiation through sharing experience and knowledge allowing both companies to enhance their capabilities in those fields. This Agreement is not treaty binding, but merely represents the intention of the Parties at the present time,” Hindustan Copper said in an official statement.

Financially, Hindustan Copper posted a 21.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 63 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), due to lower revenue from operations. It had posted a net profit of Rs 80.2 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations in Q3FY25 slipped to Rs 399.3 crore, as against Rs 557.04 crore in the year-ago period.

About Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), established in 1967, is India’s only vertically integrated copper producer, operating under the Ministry of Mines. As a central public sector enterprise (CPSE), HCL manages the entire copper value chain—from mining and beneficiation to smelting and refining.

ALSO READ | HAL share price gains 2%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy' The company’s operations span five key locations across the country: the Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh, Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Indian Copper Complex in Jharkhand, Taloja Copper Project in Maharashtra, and Gujarat Copper Project in Gujarat.

HCL’s primary product is copper concentrate, but it also manufactures refined products like copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods. In addition, the company produces valuable by-products such as anode slime, copper sulfate, and sulfuric acid.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Copper is Rs 19,379.15 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper is Rs 415.60 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 183.90 apiece.

At 11:15 AM, Hindustan Copper share was trading a little over 2 per cent higher at Rs 200.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.86 per cent higher at 75,217.92 level.