Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Zinc, Canara Bank: Chandan Taparia's strategy for top stocks

Hindustan Zinc, Canara Bank: Chandan Taparia's strategy for top stocks

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike

buy or sell
Hero MotoCorp stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The Stochastic indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.
Chandan Taparia Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty index opened flattish and dripped lower in the first half of the session. It broke 25100 zones but bulls were seen active around these levels and pulled the index in the second half of the day. It recovered towards 25250 zones but witnessed volatility within a small range throughout the day. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating smart buying was seen at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 25150 zones for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 25050 then 24900 zones.
 
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 25500 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25700 zones while an immediate range between 25000 to 25400 levels.
 
Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and gradually drifted lower towards 55150 zones in the first half of the session. However, good recovery was seen from lower levels as the rate sensitive index extended the momentum towards 55650 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as good buying interest was seen at lower levels and it took support near its 50 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 55500 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56000 zones while on the downside supports can be seen at 55250 then 55000 levels.
 
Buy HINDZINC CMP 482 SL 466 TGT 517
 
Stock has given a range breakout on the daily chart with a large bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.
 
Buy CANBK CMP 123 SL 119 TGT 130
 
Stock has formed a “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.  
 
Buy HEROMOTOCO CMP 5472 SL 5300 TGT 5800
 
Stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The Stochastic indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications. 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is the head of derivatives and technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold, silver outshine equities in H1, rupee loses amid global woes

Premium

Power stocks may rebound on demand recovery, attractive valuations

Indian households, including Gen Z, remain risk-averse: Sebi survey

I'd choose gold and silver over equities in most countries: Jim Rogers

Premium

Near-term concerns likely to weigh on growth trajectory of PI Industries

Topics :Market technicalsMotilal OswalCanara BankHindustan ZincHero MotoCorpTrading strategiesStock tips

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story