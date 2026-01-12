Hindustan Zinc share price rises on silver's record rally; should you buy?

Hindustan Zinc Limited share price rose as buying interest emerged after silver scaled a fresh high on geopolitical tension. Silver prices impact sentiment for Hindustan Zinc as the company is India's only integrated and listed silver producer.

Hindustan Zinc, after a sharp six-week rally followed by two weeks of consolidation, has gapped up above the 10 and 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) spread and is currently trading firm near ₹631, said Anshul Jain, head, research, Lakshmishree

The white metal drove 40 per cent of Hindustan Zinc's overall profit during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company has a vision to become the largest and most admired zinc, silver and lead producer, according to their second-quarter earnings report.

While price strength is evident, the lack of a meaningful volume expansion raises caution about the trend's sustainability. For a decisive trending move to develop, the stock must sustain above the ₹650 zone, which would open the path toward the major resistance near ₹700. Until that confirmation comes, the move remains vulnerable to consolidation or rejection, he said.

A breach and close below ₹610 would negate the bullish structure and turn the recent gap-up into a bull trap. The risk–reward remains balanced at current levels, with confirmation still awaited, Jain added

Silver hits a new high

Silver prices hit a new high in the international markets on Monday as traders ran to the safe-haven metal in the wake of geopolitical tensions. Bloomberg Silver spot price jumped 5.95 per cent to a new high of $84.61 so far. It was trading 5.55 per cent higher at $84.28 an ounce as of 2:01 PM.