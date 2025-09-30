Hindustan Zinc, Siemens gain on Nifty reshuffle; Hero MotoCorp rises

Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and Siemens Energy India emerged as the only gainers among the latest additions to the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 indices, with respective gains of 12 per cent and 4 per cent.

On 22 August, NSE Indices announced the inclusion of airline operator InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and hospital chain Max Healthcare in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, replacing Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank. Meanwhile, Solar Industries, Siemens Energy India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Hindustan Zinc were added to the Nifty Next 50. The change took effect on Tuesday.

Since the announcement, Max Healthcare has dropped 11 per cent, while IndiGo has fallen 8.3 per cent, despite estimated passive buying worth nearly $1 billion linked to its Nifty 50 inclusion. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp has gained 7.4 per cent despite being excluded from the Nifty 50, which triggered passive selling of roughly $300 million. The gains are attributed to the rally in auto stocks driven by the reduction in goods and services tax (GST). IndusInd Bank, the other exclusion, has declined 4.2 per cent, with over $200 million sold by Nifty 50 trackers.