Hindusthan Urban climbs 12% as board to consider stock split on Dec 29

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that its board will consider stock split in a meeting on December 29, 2025

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure share
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure shares spiked 11.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹2,199 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company informed its board that it will consider a stock split in a meeting on December 29, 2025.
 
At 10:32 AM, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure’s share price was trading 10.04 per cent higher at ₹2,168.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 85,683.38. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹312.84crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,970, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,651.3. 
 
The board will examine a sub-division/split of the company’s equity shares of face value ₹10 each and the related change to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. 
 
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its shares by splitting each existing share into multiple new shares, without changing the total value of the company or the value of your overall holding.
 
“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve.... proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having a face value of ₹10/- each,” the filing read. 
 
Along with this, the board will also mull a proposal to increase the company’s authorised share capital, again along with the necessary amendment to the Memorandum of Association and all requisite approvals. 
 
“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve... proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the company and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company,” the filing read. 
 
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited is a manufacturer of overhead conductors and electro-porcelain high-tension insulators. The company came into existence in the year 1959 as an enterprise of The Hindusthan Group - a well-diversified, multi-locational, and multi-product conglomerate in India, having pan-India presence.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

