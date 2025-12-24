Hindusthan Urban climbs 12% as board to consider stock split on Dec 29

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure shares spiked 11.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹2,199 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company informed its board that it will consider a stock split in a meeting on December 29, 2025.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹312.84crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,970, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,651.3.

The board will examine a sub-division/split of the company’s equity shares of face value ₹10 each and the related change to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its shares by splitting each existing share into multiple new shares, without changing the total value of the company or the value of your overall holding.

“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve.... proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having a face value of ₹10/- each,” the filing read.