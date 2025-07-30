What's behind Hitachi Energy India 8% rally? Market cap nears ₹1 trillion

Hitachi Energy India share price today

Shares of Hitachi Energy India hit a new high of ₹21,350, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of a healthy business outlook. The stock price of the heavy electrical equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹20,700 touched on June 30, 2025.

In the past six months, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 73 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Since January 28, 2025, the stock from its 52-week low, has more-than-doubled or zoomed 144 per cent from a level of ₹8,738.05 on the BSE.

At 12:16 pm; Hitachi Energy was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹21,157.65, as compared to 0.23 per cent gain in BSE Sensex. Check List of Q1 results today A sharp rally in the stock price has seen Hitachi Energy India’s market capitalisation inch towards ₹ 1 trillion-mark. Currently, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹94,305 crore, and was 6 per cent away to achieve ₹1 trillion mark. Hitachi Energy - Outlook In FY2024-25, Hitachi Energy India’s order book increased to an all-time high of ₹18,173.80 crore. Orders were received from a combination of sectors - from utilities, renewable industries, rail, infrastructure and data centers.

Power Grid Corporation of India awarded an order to the consortium of Hitachi Energy India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to design and execute the high voltage direct current (HVDC) link to transmit renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat to the industrial center of Nagpur in Maharashtra. As India underscores its commitment to economic development, the energy transition will be critical in ensuring sustainable and reliable electricity to power this growth. Deployment of technologies to make the grid flexible, digital, and secure will continue to be key drivers providing attractive medium to long term opportunities for power technologies, especially in our identified high-growth segments - renewables, HVDC, data centers, and electrification of transport.

A growing urgency to accelerate energy transition in India and globally has significantly boosted investments in India’s energy sector. This momentum is expected to continue in the coming years, creating more opportunities in the energy segment for the portfolio of Hitachi Energy India Limited, especially in the renewable space, Hitachi Energy India said in its FY25 annual report released on July 24, 2025. ICICI Securities view on Hitachi Energy India India is upgrading its grid to prime for evacuation of ~900GW (vs 400GW now). The nation is also targeting 43 per cent of electricity consumption by renewables by 2030 (vs 23 per cent now). As a result, transmission capex is set to pick up after FY20–24’s subdued investment cycle. Analysts at ICICI Securities estimate ₹3.4 trillion of capex on inter-state transmission over the next 4–5 years. Out of which, the need for HV equipment is on the rise.

With rising complexity of the grid due to a potential influx of renewables, unique challenges in stability shall emerge. To ensure a stable grid, the brokerage firm see the need for specialized equipment like statcoms, reactors etc. With Hitachi Energy being at the fore-front of this transition, analysts believe the company could see maximum benefit in India’s pursuit of grid strengthening. However, currently, the stock is trading above analyst’s target price of ₹18,000 per share. About Hitachi Energy India Hitachi Energy India is the Indian subsidiary of the Zurich-headquartered Hitachi Energy, and is committed to driving India’s energy transition ambitions by advancing a sustainable energy future for all.