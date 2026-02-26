Home First Finance drops 6% post large trade, snaps four-day gaining streak

Home First Finance share price today

Home First Finance share price dropped over 6 per cent in Thursday’s session and snapped a four-day winning streak following two large trades. The scrip declined 6.2 per cent to ₹1,170.5 in the intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:59 AM, Home First Finance share price was trading 5 per cent down at ₹1,186 per share, as compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 6.2 million shares of the company have changed hands on the NSE so far.

In the last four sessions to Wednesday, Home First Finance stock gained 7.8 per cent. In the last 12 months, the share price rose 34.26 per cent, as compared to a 13.2 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Home First Finance share price fall today? Home First Finance share price declined on Thursday after 5.36 per cent equity of the company changed hands in two large trades shortly after the markets opened. The company had its 5.6 million shares traded in two block deals in the price range of ₹1,178.9–₹1,188, according to data on Bloomberg. No information about buyers and sellers was available at the time of writing the story. Home First Finance has a total of 103.9 million shares outstanding. Out of the total, the promoter group controls 12.35 per cent stake, and the public owns 87.65 per cent, according to data on NSE.

Q3 results key highlights Home First Finance reported that its profit after tax (PAT) grew 44 per cent on year to ₹140 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. After excluding the provisions made for implementing the new labour code, Home First Finance's PAT grew 46.6 per cent Y-o-Y in the October–December period, the company said in a press release. The housing finance company's total income grew 18.7 per cent on year to ₹484 crore from ₹407 crore last year. Outlook Home First Finance is targeting 25 per cent Y-o-Y AUM growth in the next financial year (FY27) on the back of distribution, technology, diversified funding, and strong risk management, said Manoj Viswanathan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).