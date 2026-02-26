The stock moved after investors reacted to their respective December quarter (Q4FY25) performance.

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹61.7 crore, as compared to ₹91.3 crore a year ago, down 32 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹419.8 crore, compared to ₹514.9 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company also considered and recommended a final dividend of 48 per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 70th annual general meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of 75 per equity share of the face value of 10 each declared on October 29, 2025. The total dividend for the year 2025 will be 123 per equity share of the face value of 10 each, according to the filing.

The company’s total income stood at ₹422.6 crore, as compared to ₹520.8 crore a year ago and total expenses came in at ₹339.6 crore, compared to ₹406.6 crore Y-o-Y.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4

In Q4, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.5 crore, as compared to ₹44.3 crore a year ago, up 50 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹251 crore, compared to ₹170.7 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y.

READ | LG Electronics: Nomura's top durables bet on FY27 recovery, export push The company’s total income stood at ₹255.6 crore, as compared to ₹175.7 crore a year ago, and total expenses came in at ₹165.1 crore, compared to ₹110 crore Y-o-Y.

According to the filing, the company’s domestic sales grew by 23 per cent, supported by the relaunch of recalled products to the market. A dividend of ₹75 per share was also declared for the year ended December 31, 2025.