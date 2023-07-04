How do brokerages view Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering?

RJio's JioBharat phones are intended to cater to the low-end of the market without access to the internet, said the management. It is cheaper than any feature phones, offering unlimited voice, and 24 GB data. The beta trial of the phone will begin from July 7, 2023.



Reliance Jio (RJio), the telecom arm of Reliance Industries launched entry-level 4G featured 'JioBharat' phones priced at Rs 999 (below most 2G-featured phones). Brokerages estimate that the launch of 'JioBharat' phones could disrupt the 2G market, and delay the tariff hike discussions in the near-term.