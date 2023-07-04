Home / Markets / News / Genus Power Infra zooms 15% on order win worth Rs 2,207 crore

Genus Power Infra zooms 15% on order win worth Rs 2,207 crore

The company said it has received a letter of award (LoA) of Rs 2,207.53 crore for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP)

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructure hit a new high of Rs 149.65 as they zoomed 15 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company won order worth over Rs 2,000 crore. In the past two months, the market price of the company has rallied 68 per cent.
At 10:41 am, the stock was quoting 10 per cent higher at Rs 142.80 as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.  Average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold today with a combined 7.6 million shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Genus Power said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) of Rs 2,207.53 crore for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 2.77 million Smart Prepaid Meters, Feeder Meter, DT Meter level energy accounting and FMS of these 2.77 million smart meters.
Genus Power Infrastructures is amongst the largest players in India's electricity metering solutions industry with around 27 per cent market share.
The company said it foresees a strong influx of orders in the upcoming quarters of FY24. Many State Electricity Boards (SEBs) have issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters, indicating that the 'Reforms-Based, Result-Linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme' is having a tangible effect.
The management said this order win provides added visibility to the company’s revenues for coming years. The management anticipates a sharp revenue rebound in coming quarters on account of robust orderbook and healthy order inflow, and restoration of normalcy in the supply chain.
The implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is expected to have a radical impact on the Indian metering industry. The scheme will lead to a multifold increase in the annual size of the industry, as well as a transition from conventional to smart meters. This will allow for better operating margins for metering companies, the management said.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

How does India's $11.1 trillion household savings into equities stack up

HMA Agro makes decent debut; stock lists at 7% premium over issue price

What's cooking in ITC's kitchen that's made analysts bullish on the stock?

Bajaj Finance soars 8%, hits 52-week high on strong Q1 business update

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsPower projects

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story