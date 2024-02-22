Home / Markets / News / HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 4% after CLSA recommends Sell; sees 37% decline

HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 4% after CLSA recommends Sell; sees 37% decline

Analysts at CLSA believe that HPCL, BPCL and IOC were pricing-in much higher than historical marketing margins, and a notable premium to the global peers.

Premium
Rex Cano Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Oil Marketing Companies namely - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slid up to 4 per cent in intra-day deals on Thursday after CLSA recommended a 'SELL' on the sector.

Analysts at CLSA believe that OMCs are pricing-in much higher than historical marketing margins, and a notable premium to the global peer average EV (earnings value)/Ebitda multiple.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


A lack of retail fuel price changes in the last two years has clearly exposed the vulnerability of profits for the OMCs. While, expectations of a cut in petrol, diesel prices ahead of elections look slim, the reports warns that given the government's focus on fiscal consolidation it may look at avenues to raise fuel taxes post elections, the report stated.

Those apart, large global refining capacity additions may soon raise doubts over the continuation of current high margins.

CLSA further argues that policy uncertainty in marketing and limited non-fuel retail business offsets the superior refining operations of these companies and possibly negates any reasons for IOC, BPCL and HPCL to command any premium to global peers. 

Based on the overall assumptions, CLSA analysts have recommended a 'SELL' call on all three OMCs. They have set a downside target of Rs 115 for IOC, down almost 37 per cent compared to Wednesday's close.

Similarly, CLSA expects BPCL and HPCL to fall up to 29 per cent and 34 per cent with downside targets set at Rs 450 and Rs 360, respectively.

Meanwhile another report by CareEdge too has flagged concerns for the OMCs. They foresee state-run refiners to face a shift in fortunes once cheap Russian oil becomes more expensive and less accessible, squeezing profits for OMCs that had been benefiting from Moscow's war in Ukraine.  

CareEdge predicts overall margins to hold around $10 a barrel, as long as crude prices stay below $90, a level that global benchmark Brent hasn't been above since October. Futures traded near $83 on Thursday. READ MORE

At 12:40 AM, IOC was down 2.6 per cent at Rs 177.35 on trades of around 1.33 million shares on the BSE. BPCL was down 2 per cent at Rs 621, and around 4.14 lakh shares changed hands at the counter. HPCL quoted 1 per cent lower at Rs 538.

Earlier this month, IOC at Rs 197, HPCL at Rs 595 and BPCL at Rs 688 had registered record highs on the back of a steep four month rally. At present levels, the stocks were trading around 10 per cent lower from their respective summits.

Despite that, IOC, HPCL and BPCL continue to hold strong gains of 36 per cent, 35 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, so far this calendar year. In the last four months, IOC has zoomed over 130 per cent, HPCL 140 per cent and BPCL 97 per cent.

 

Also Read

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: Here's why Morgan Stanley thinks OMC stocks can flare up

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

IOC, BPCL, HPCL: OMCs shares on fire post Interim Budget; check key levels

HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will petrol, diesel price cut derail rally in OMCs?

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Sensex falls 1,000 pts in 2 days, Nifty below 22K: 3 reasons for sell-off

Grauer & Weil hits new high on bonus issue plan; zooms 50% thus far in CY24

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Limited opportunities with PSUs; bet on dividend yield, momentum: Bernstein

Analysts bullish on ABB India's biz outlook; stock zooms 19% in two days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksoil marketing companiesstock market tradingMarket trendsIndian Oil CorporationBPCLCLSAHPCLOMCs Indian OilHPCL BPCL Indian OilEarnings growth

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story