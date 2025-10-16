Nomura maintains Nifty 50 March 2026 target at 26,140, sees 4% upside

Nomura has retained its March 2026 Nifty 50 index target at 26,140, implying a 4 per cent upside from current levels. The target is based on 21x FY27 estimated earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1,245.

The brokerage expects mid-single-digit earnings growth in FY26 and sees a downside risk to consensus earnings estimates.

Slowing earnings, high valuations weigh on markets

While Indian equities have underperformed global peers over the past year, they have still delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent over the past five years. Nomura noted that valuations have now reverted to pre-pandemic emerging market (EM) premium levels.

“High starting valuations and slowing earnings growth justify the relative underperformance in the past one year,” Nomura said in its report. The brokerage expects a cyclical earnings slowdown to persist in the near term, with a modest recovery in FY27. Domestic market support remains robust, backed by sustained retail inflows and a low equity risk premium. However, Nomura believes valuations are not yet attractive enough to trigger strong foreign fund inflows. While an expected consumption stimulus could provide a short-term boost, the firm noted that its multiplier impact may be limited by weak household sentiment, subdued job and wage growth, and low savings.