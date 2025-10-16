Nomura maintains Nifty 50 March 2026 target at 26,140, sees 4% upside

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Nomura has retained its March 2026 Nifty 50 index target at 26,140, implying a 4 per cent upside from current levels. The target is based on 21x FY27 estimated earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1,245.
The brokerage expects mid-single-digit earnings growth in FY26 and sees a downside risk to consensus earnings estimates.
Slowing earnings, high valuations weigh on markets
While Indian equities have underperformed global peers over the past year, they have still delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent over the past five years. Nomura noted that valuations have now reverted to pre-pandemic emerging market (EM) premium levels.
“High starting valuations and slowing earnings growth justify the relative underperformance in the past one year,” Nomura said in its report. The brokerage expects a cyclical earnings slowdown to persist in the near term, with a modest recovery in FY27.
Domestic market support remains robust, backed by sustained retail inflows and a low equity risk premium. However, Nomura believes valuations are not yet attractive enough to trigger strong foreign fund inflows.
While an expected consumption stimulus could provide a short-term boost, the firm noted that its multiplier impact may be limited by weak household sentiment, subdued job and wage growth, and low savings.
Key sectoral calls and stock preferences
Nomura continues to favour domestic consumption themes while turning constructive on pharmaceuticals.
The brokerage has added Prestige Estates Projects, Swiggy, and Titan Company to its list of preferred stocks. Within commodities, it prefers cement over metals, leading to the inclusion of Ambuja Cements and the removal of Jindal Steel & Power from its model portfolio.