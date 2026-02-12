Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped 3.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹2,368 per share. At 10:43 AM, HUL’s share price was trading 1.86 per cent lower at ₹2,416.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 83,899.51.

Reported profit after tax came in at ₹6,603 crore, up 121 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily driven by one-off positive impact arising from the Ice Cream business (Kwality Wall’s) demerger. The revenue of the company came in at ₹16,441 crore, compared to ₹15,556 crore a year ago, up 5.6 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹3,788 crore, as compared to ₹3,689 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was at 23.3 per cent, against 24 per cent a year ago. Segment-wise, home care revenue came in at ₹5,887 crore, beauty and wellbeing revenue at ₹ 3,930 crore, Personal care ₹2,370 crore and food at ₹3,689 crore. Management commentary: “During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures. Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6 per cent revenue growth and 4 per cent underlying volume growth. We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, and accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces, and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated

organisation for quick commerce,” said Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL. She added: As market leaders in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), our commitment to building modern brands, leading category creationand invest disproportionately to build future moats, places us in good standing to deliver sustained volume-led growth and create ong-term shareholder value. Outlook: The management expects macro stability, coupled with supportive policy measures, to foster a conducive backdrop for consumption. It expects FY’27 to be better than FY’26, led by portfolio and channel transformation. The company will focus on driving competitive, volume -led revenue growth. It is also committed to continue investing in the business for sustained growth. Consolidated Ebitda margin is guided to be around the current guided range.