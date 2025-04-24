HUL, Nestle, Tata Consumer: How to trade these FMCG stocks post Q4 results?

India's major Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies - Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Nestle India on Thursday announced their Q4FY25 earnings. That apart, Tata Consumer Products also posted its Q4 performance on April 23.
Post earnings, stocks of HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Nestle India are witnessing significant volatility in intra-day deals on Thursday.
On the stock exchanges, FMCG major - HUL stock rallied in morning trades
, but thereafter dipped into red and was seen trading with a loss of around 4 per cent. On the other hand, Tata Consumer initially plunged nearly 6 per cent, but is now seen trading almost a per cent higher in early noon deals. Nestle, meanwhile, swung between zones and traded on a flat note.
On the earnings front, HUL reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in net profit at ₹2,464 crore, while its total income rose 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹15,979 crore. Nestle India Q4 net profit slipped 5.2 per cent YoY to ₹885.41 crore even as its total income rose 4.1 per cent at ₹5,512.32 crore.
On Wednesday, Tata Consumer Products posted a 52 per cent
YoY surge in Q4FY25 net profit at ₹407 crore; backed by a 17 per cent increase in revenue at ₹4,608 crore.
Given the volatility in the stock price movement, what should your trading strategy be in these 3 FMCG stocks post Q4 earnings? Here's a technical outlook to help you plan your trades. Nifty FMCG
Current Level: 56,973
Upside Potential: 12.1%
Support: 55,603; 54,900
Resistance: 58,100; 58,268; 59,320; 59,620; 61,000
The Nifty FMCG index came within striking distance of its 200-Daily Moving Average, as it soared to an intra-day high of 58,034 on Thursday. The 200-DMA stands at 58,268, and the index has been quoting below this key long-term moving average since November 11, 2024. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Similarly, the FMCG index has been trading below its weekly super trend line since October 2024, a hurdle which now stands at 58,119. Thus, the 58,119 - 58,268 resistance zone is likely to be a key challenge for the FMCG index in the near-term. Key momentum oscillators seem to be favourably placed on the weekly chart; hence a positive breakout can be anticipated in the near-term.
A breakout from the resistance zone can trigger a potential rally towards 63,860 levels - with intermediate hurdles seen at 59,320, 59,620 and 61,000 levels. For now, near support for the index exists at 55,603 and 54,900 levels. ALSO READ: Havells vs Voltas vs Blue Star? Hot stocks for a cool summer; strategy here Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
Current Price: ₹2,332
Upside Potential: 14.9%
Support: ₹2,330; ₹2,270; ₹2,257
Resistance: ₹2,515; 2,570; ₹2,600
HUL stock has snapped back after testing resistance at its 100-Weekly Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹2,495. Key momentum oscillators, however, are favourably placed; hence the stock may attempt to bounce back from lower levels. Daily chart shows presence of notable support for the stock at ₹2,330, ₹2,272 and ₹2,257 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
On the higher side, apart from the 100-WMA hurdle, the stock may also face resistance around its 200-DMA at ₹2,515. Post breakout from the resistance zone, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,680 levels, with resistance likely around ₹2,570 and ₹2,600 levels. ALSO READ: Nestle stock attempts breakout above 200-DMA; is the consolidation over? Nestle India
Current Price: ₹2,427
Upside Potential: 10%
Support: ₹2,360; ₹2,250
Resistance: ₹2,472; ₹2,600
Last week, Nestle gave a breakout on the weekly chart, and as such the short-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,250 levels, with near support seen at ₹2,360. Given the slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart, the stock may consolidate in the near-term. On the upside, the stock can target ₹2,670 levels - with interim resistance likely around ₹2,472 and ₹2,600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Tata Consumer Products
Current Price: ₹1,159
Upside Potential: 7.9%
Support: ₹1,140; ₹1,090
Resistance: ₹1,215; ₹1,230
Tata Consumer Products has surged nearly 16 per cent so far this month, and is one of the key outperformers in the sector. That apart, the stock is seen trading above key moving averages on the daily and weekly charts; but the price-to-moving averages action implies a mixed outlook, as key short-term averages are below long-term averages on the daily and weekly scales.
As such, sustenance above ₹1,140 is the key for Tata Consumer stock in the near-term; below which key support stands at ₹1,090 levels. As long as this support is held, the stock may jump towards ₹1,250 in the short-term. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹1,215 and ₹1,230 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART