Why this Tata group company's stock slipped 6% in trade today; Details here

Rallis India share price: India slipped 6.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹237.9 per share on the BSE. The stock slipped after the company reported weak Q4 results. Shares of Rallis India slipped 6.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹237.9 per share on the BSE. The stock slipped after the company reported weak Q4 results.

At 11:57 AM, Rallis India shares were trading 4.73 per cent lower at ₹241.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 79,872.57. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,704.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹378.4 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹196 per share.

Rallis India Q4 results 2025

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Wednesday, after market hours. In Q4, the company's net loss widened to ₹32 crore as compared to a loss of ₹21 crore a year ago. In Q3FY25, the company had posted a net profit of ₹11 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹430 crore as compared to ₹436 crore a year ago, down 1.3 per cent.

Rallis India management commentary

The company will focus on improving its market share in the domestic business. In Exports and CSM Business, its focus is to expand product offerings and build strategic partnerships.

Also Read: Q4 Results Today "We will prioritize improving market share in the domestic business. In Exports and CSM Business, our focus is to expand product offerings and build strategic partnerships. We are strengthening our people’s capabilities by simplifying organization structure and inducting fresh talent," said Dr Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India Limited.

About Rallis India

Rallis India Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the over $165 billion Tata Group. It is one of India’s leading agri-science companies, with more than 77 years of experience in serving rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian agriculture, sustained contact with farmers, quality agrochemicals, branding, and marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio in seeds and crop care which is available through a vast distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 1,00,000 retailers across India.