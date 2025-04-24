Analysts cut LTIMindtree share price target after Q4 nos; details here

LTIMindtree share price today: Factoring-in a weak March 2025 quarter, analysts have cut LTIMindtree share price target for the next one year. They, now, see up to 14.5 per cent upside in the information technology (IT) stock.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Airtel, ICICI Bk drag Sensex 200 pts to 79,900; smallcaps gain "While our financial year 2025-26 (FY26) estimates remain largely unchanged for LTIMindtree, we lower our FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by around 5 per cent to account for the current macroeconomic headwinds. We now value LTIMindtree stock at 26x FY27E EPS (lower from 30x), leading to a revised target price of ₹5,150," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services on LTIM.

Meanwhile, on the bourses, LTIMindtree shares today climbed 1 per cent in early deals to hit a high of ₹4,585 per share. They, however, gave up gains and hit a low of ₹4,450 per share in the intraday trade. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index today is trading lower by 0.25 per cent at 10:55 AM.

LTIMindtree share: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Nuvama Institutional Equities on LTIMindtree share

Nuvama Institutional Equities has cut LTIMindtree share price target to ₹5,200 from ₹5,350 as the IT company saw a weak revenue growth momentum in H2FY25 amid macro uncertainties, delayed deal execution and client-specific challenges.

"LTIM is now in a unique position, wherein it is likely to deliver modest, but higher earnings growth than large-cap peers, while being available at a valuation similar to them. We continue to like the company, its strong delivery capabilities & clientele, and strong positioning in key verticals," it said.

Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' LTIMindtree stock

MOFSL maintained its 'Buy' rating on LTIM stock, supported by its capabilities in data engineering and ERP modernisation. The current stock price, analysts said, offers attractive valuation comfort.

Emkay Global Financial Services reviews LTIMindtree results

ALSO READ: HUL share price slips 4% after posting Q4 results; Here's what's worrying investors The brokerage has retained its 'Add' rating on the stock, but cut share target price ₹4,800, valuing the stock at 24x (earlier 25x) Mar-27E EPS. The brokerage liked LTIMindtree's healthy deal intake, BFSI, and Manufacturing momentum in Q4FY25. What it did not like was a miss on operating performance, and a weak cash conversion rate.

HDFC Securities sees 'gradual growth progression' in LTIMindtree

The key focus of the new CEO (designate) will be on sales transformation, which will involve simplifying the sales structure, strengthening leadership, reimagining value creation with partners and customers, and exploring new sales models for the AI economy.

The deal pipeline, the brokerage believes, remains robust, with healthy order inflows in Q4 and FY25, and sustained order book momentum likely to carry in FY26. It has cut LTIMindtree revenue and EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent, but maintained 'Add' on LTIM stock on a lowered share price target of ₹5,100.

LTIMindtree Q4 results 2025

LTIMindtree reported a net profit of ₹1,120 crore in Q4FY25, up 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The IT company posted a revenue of $1.1 billion, down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency (CC). Further, reported Dollar revenue was down 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q, but up 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Segment-wise, Manufacturing & Resources grew 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q and BFSI was up 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q. HiTech was down 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q, while Retail/Life Sciences declined 2.4 per cent/14 per cent Q-o-Q.

LTIMindtree noted an order inflows of $1.6 billion, down ~4.7 per cent Q-o-Q. FY25 order book stood at $6 billion.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a merged entity, formed after the merger of LTI and Mindtree. The company posted a net profit of ₹4,600 crore for FY25, with a revenue of $4.5 billion. Its client portfolio includes more than 700 clients with overlapping limited to just 10-12 clients. LTIMindtree has 84,307 employees in more than 30 countries.