HUL slips 4% after posting Q4 results; Here's what's worrying investors

HUL share price: Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dropped 4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 2,324.2 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company reported its Q4 results which showed a slight dip in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE At 11:28 AM, HUL shares were trading 3.79 per cent lower at Rs 2,330.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.26 per cent at 79,911.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,47,548.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,034.5 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 2,136 per share.

HUL Q4 results 2025

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Thursday, during market hours. In Q4, the company's net profit stood at Rs 2,493 crore as compared to Rs 2,406 crore a year ago, implying a rise of 4 per cent.

Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs15,000 crore as compared to Rs 14,693 crore a year ago, up 3 per cent. The Ebitda stood at Rs 3,466 crore as against Rs 3,435 crore a year ago. However, Ebitda margins for the quarter came in at 23.1 per cent as compared to 23.4 per cent, lower by 30 basis points (bps).

HUL management commentary

ALSO READ | Tata Consumer Products slips 5% on posting Q4 results; Time to buy? The management expects near to mid-term growth to gradually improve during the year led out of portfolio transformation and improving macroconditions. It anticipates H1FY26 to be better than H2FY25.

Further, if commodities remain where they are, price growth is expected to be in the low-single-digit range and the company will continue to focus on driving volume-led competitive growth.

Also Read

Besides, the gross margin is expected to moderate as HUL continues to deliver the right price-value proposition. Consequently, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to be within a healthy range of 22-23 per cent. In a press conference, the management also said that their ice cream business demerger will be completed by the end of FY26.

HUL dividend announcement

ALSO READ | Bajaj Housing Finance shares up 4% post Q4 nos; is it a good stock to buy? The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, on equity shares of Re 1 each.

About Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL is an FMCG company with a wide distribution network. Its iconic brands include Lux, Dove, Surf Excel, Lifebuoy, Pond's, Brooke Bond, and Horlicks, among many others. HUL’s strong distribution network reaches millions of outlets across urban and rural India, giving it unmatched market penetration. The company is also known for its sustainability efforts and innovation-driven growth strategy, making it a consistent performer in the Indian equity markets.