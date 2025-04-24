Syngene International tumbles 10% as Q4 profit slips; key highlights here

Shares of Syngene International plunged over 10 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after the company reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. Syngene's stock fell as much as 10 per cent during the day to ₹674.25 per share, the worst intraday loss atleast in over five years, according to Bloomberg data. The stock trimmed losses to trade 8.8 per cent lower at ₹683 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 9:40 AM. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; Eternal, Airtel, banks weigh; small, midcaps gain The company's shares snapped their two-day gains on Thursday, after recovering over 15 per cent from its lows of 652, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 2.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹27,499.3 crore, according to BSE data.

Syngene International Q4 Results breakdown

The healthcare company's net profit narrowed by 3 per cent Y-o-Y in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, while revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent to ₹1,018 crore as compared to the same period last year. The reported revenue stood at ₹1,037 crore. The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at ₹363 crore, a 9 per cent increase. The Ebitda margin stood at 35 per cent.

Syngene International management commentry

The subdued first half was impacted by a sector-wide downturn in US biotech funding, while the second half of the year showed signs of recovery, according to Peter Bains, managing director and chief executive officer of Syngene International. Looking ahead, he expressed cautious optimism, citing sustained business momentum driven by a growing pipeline in both small and large molecules. This will be supported by new pilot programmes and the conversion of existing pilots within discovery services.

The highlight of the quarter was the acquisition of a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in the US, strengthening Syngene’s position in the fast-growing biologics CDMO sector and providing a strategic foothold in the US market, according to Bains. "Our biologics CDMO business witnessed robust growth supported by commercial manufacturing alongside new development projects. High conversion of pilot projects into full programmes in discovery services supported the growth in our research division."