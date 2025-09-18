Hyundai Motor India share price today

Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a new high of ₹2,731.90, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company said it signed a long-term wage settlement with its recognized employees' union, effective April 2024 to March 2027. In the past three days, the stock price of the automobile company has rallied 7 per cent.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India trades at a 39 per cent premium when compared with its issue price of ₹1,960 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 22, 2024. The stock has bounced back 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile on expiry day, turns flat; auto, PSB, realty stocks fall At 02:13 PM; Hyundai Motor India was quoting 1.8 per cent higher at ₹2,700, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 0.14 per cent decline in the BSE Auto index. Hyundai Motor India inks long-term wage settlement The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027, featuring an industry benchmark monthly salary hike of ₹31,000 apportioned over three years (55 per cent, 25 per cent, 20 per cent), alongside expanded health benefits and wellness programs for 1,981 employees, covering 90 per cent of technicians and workmen. The wage settlement underscores Hyundai’s commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture built on dialogue, mutual respect, and prioritizing employee welfare.

For FY25, Hyundai Motor India’s employee cost stood at around ₹2,311 crore (~3 per cent of sales), with 1,981 unionized employees and a reported total permanent worker nearing 2,210 while permanent employees totalled 3,871. Total workforce for FY25 stood at ~17k for which the average annual cost per employee came at ~₹13.5 lakh (~₹ 1.1 lakh/month). Therefore, the present wage hike is substantial i.e. ~30 per cent, spread over 3 years. The financial impact of the same, however is expected to be calibrated and set off against potential rise in volumes from GST 2.0 reforms, ICICI Securities said in a note.