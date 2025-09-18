Home / Markets / News / ₹1,518-crore deal lifts Capacite Infraprojects shares 5% on Sep 18; details

₹1,518-crore deal lifts Capacite Infraprojects shares 5% on Sep 18; details

Capacite Infraprojects’ market capitalisation is ₹2,776.70 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index category.
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Capacite Infraprojects share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 4.68 per cent to an intraday high of 4.68 per cent to an intraday high of ₹333.95 per share.
 
Around 2:05 PM, Capacite Infraprojects share price was trading 2.30 per cent higher at ₹326.35 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 82,802.21 levels.

What drove Capacite Infraprojects share price higher today?

 
Rahul Katyal, managing director of  Capacite Infraprojects said: “We are pleased to announce that our esteemed client has once again reinforced the trust and confidence in Capacite’s ability to complete a project with best-in-class safety and quality standards supported by a competent engineering work-force. Capacite Infraprojects is committed to endeavour this relationship to create this iconic development along with 25 Downtown by Hubtown.”
 
As part of the contract, the company will construct four ultra-luxury super high-rise residential towers at Mahalaxmi, featuring lavish amenities such as a clubhouse and penthouses with panoramic views of the Willingdon Golf Course and Arabian Sea. 
 
This is a repeat order from Hubtown, further strengthening Capacite’s presence in the premium residential space. 
“This order cements Capacite’s dominance as the one of the top leaders in the Super High-Rise building construction in India. Our consistent track record of delivering landmark projects of scale and complexity backed by innovative construction technology has made us one of the preferred partners for India’s leading developers. At Capacite, we remain focused on moving up the value by securing projects of high complexity and maintaining leadership in the High Rise and Super High Rise category in India,” Katyal added.
 
Capacite Infraprojects is a contractor in the building construction space, with strong partnerships across India’s leading real estate developers. The company offers end-to-end construction services across a diverse mix of projects, spanning high-rise and super high-rise residential towers, townships, mass housing, office complexes, IT/ITES parks, hospitality and healthcare facilities, industrial structures, and multi-level car parks.
 
First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

