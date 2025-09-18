Home / Markets / News / GK Energy IPO opens on Sept 19; GMP at 29%: Here's all you need to know

GK Energy is a provider of EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
GK Energy IPO: GK Energy, a Pune-based EPC services provider for solar-powered pumps, is set to launch its maiden public issue to raise ₹464.3 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 26.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.2 million shares aggregating to ₹64.26 crore. Gopal Ranjan Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah are the promoter selling shareholders. 

GK Energy IPO price band, lot size

The GK Energy IPO will be available at a price band of ₹145 to ₹153 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 98 shares, and in multiples thereof.
 
For retail investors, the minimum investment required at the upper end of the price band amounts to ₹14,994. They can apply for up to 13 lots, or 1,274 shares, translating to a maximum investment of ₹1,94,922.

GK Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Ahead of its IPO launch, GK Energy's unlisted shares traded at around ₹198 in the grey market on Monday. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 29.41 per cent above the upper end of the issue price. 

GK Energy IPO allotment date, listing date

The GK Energy IPO subscription window will close on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with shares credited to demat accounts by Thursday, September 25, 2025. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26, 2025.

GK Energy IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO, while IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers.

GK Energy IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹322.4 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its long-term working capital requirements and remaining funds for general corporate purposes.  

About GK Energy

GK Energy is a provider of engineering, procurement and commissioning services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under Component B of the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme. The company offers farmers an end-to-end single-source solution for the survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of solar-powered pump systems. GK Energy has been empanelled as a vendor under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for the PM-KUSUM Scheme in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
 
Currently, it operates under an asset-light business model. The company sources solar panels, pumps and various other components of solar-powered pump systems under the “GK Energy” brand from different specialised vendors.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

