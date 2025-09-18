GK Energy IPO opens on Sept 19; GMP at 29%: Here's all you need to know

GK Energy IPO: GK Energy, a Pune-based EPC services provider for solar-powered pumps, is set to launch its maiden public issue to raise ₹464.3 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 26.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.2 million shares aggregating to ₹64.26 crore. Gopal Ranjan Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.

GK Energy IPO price band, lot size

The GK Energy IPO will be available at a price band of ₹145 to ₹153 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 98 shares, and in multiples thereof.

For retail investors, the minimum investment required at the upper end of the price band amounts to ₹14,994. They can apply for up to 13 lots, or 1,274 shares, translating to a maximum investment of ₹1,94,922. GK Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) Ahead of its IPO launch, GK Energy's unlisted shares traded at around ₹198 in the grey market on Monday. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 29.41 per cent above the upper end of the issue price. ALSO READ: Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore

GK Energy IPO allotment date, listing date The GK Energy IPO subscription window will close on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with shares credited to demat accounts by Thursday, September 25, 2025. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26, 2025. GK Energy IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO, while IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers. GK Energy IPO objective ALSO READ: Anand Rathi Share sets IPO price band at ₹393-414; to raise ₹745 crore According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹322.4 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its long-term working capital requirements and remaining funds for general corporate purposes.