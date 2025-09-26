Netweb Technologies India share price today

Shares of Netweb Technologies India (Netweb) hit a new high of ₹3,729, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 80,756 at 11:29 AM.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap information technology (IT) enabled services company has rallied 9 per cent. In the past eight trading days, Netweb’s market price surged 31 per cent after the company said it received the purchase order for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems. The estimated order value is approximately ₹450 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

Thus far in the month of September, the stock zoomed 69 per cent from level of ₹2,207 on the BSE. It has bounced back 192 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,278.95 touched on April 7, 2025. What's driving Netweb stock price? Netweb is a leading Indian origin, owned, and controlled OEM specializing in High-end Computing Solutions (HCS). The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and HCI platforms, high-performance storage, and data center servers. ALSO READ | Netweb Technologies stock up 150% in 5 months; still worth your money? Netweb serves mission-critical workloads across sectors such as research, education, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Its capabilities make it a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute infrastructure under transformative national initiatives like IndiaAI and Make-in-India.

Besides an order win of ₹450 crore last week, earlier this month Netweb had received the purchase order for the supply of servers based on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell Architecture. The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately ₹1,734 crore, the company said. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; | Tata Motors shares rise 2% As of 30 June 2025, the company’s pipeline stood at ₹4,142 crore, excluding this order. The company said the order is not part of Netweb’s formal financial guidance and should not be annualised or extrapolated into future forecasts. Execution will occur between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY27, with financial impact recognised during that period.

While this large strategic order is expected to boost the company’s revenue and profits for the current and the coming financial year, Netweb remains focused on strong organic, medium to long-term growth, supported by a robust order pipeline, expanding product portfolio, and sustained investments in capability building, the management said. Outlook The Indian HPC market size was valued at a forecasted $643.6 billion in FY2025 and is anticipated to reach $918.6 billion by FY2029, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3 per cent during the period. The key drivers underpinning this market's momentum include the accelerated adoption of AI/ML and big data analytics across diverse sectors, alongside the rapid expansion of cloud-based HPC solutions and HPCas-a-Service (HPCaaS), which offer crucial scalability and cost-efficiency benefits. Furthermore, pivotal government initiatives, such as the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) and the IndiaAI Mission, are actively deploying advanced supercomputing infrastructure and cultivating a skilled workforce, thereby playing a transformative role in shaping the market, Netweb said in its FY25 annual report.