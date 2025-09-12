As of June 2025, BHVL’s portfolio includes nine operating hotels with 1,604 keys across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City. While BHVL owns the assets, its hotels are operated by global hospitality majors such as Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group.

These hotels cater to the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, and midscale segments, offering a comprehensive guest experience that includes fine dining, specialty restaurants, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venues, lounges, swimming pools, and spas.

Strong parental support

The company is a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises, which is a real estate developer in India. Brigade Enterprises is a multi-asset class real estate developer with projects across real estate, leasing, and hospitality businesses. With extensive experience in real estate and commercial projects, Brigade Enterprises has a deep understanding of market trends and location opportunities, which enables the company to locate strategic land parcels for its hotels.

Outlook

The brokerage builds in same-store Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth of 8 per cent for operational hotels over FY25–28E. The balance revenue contribution of 9-10 per cent stemming from new hotels and increased food and beverages (F&B) revenue over the medium term, which was 33 per cent of overall hotel revenue in FY25.